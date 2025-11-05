Governor Yahaya Removes Babadidi, Appoints Jokthan as Gombe SUBEB Chairman

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu IYahaya, has approved the disengagement of Mr. Babaji Babadidi from his position as Chairman of the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) with effect from October 31, 2025.

The decision, conveyed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, was made in accordance with the powers vested in the governor under Section 22 (4) of the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (Amendment) Law, 2011.

The governor approved the appointment of Associate Professor Esrom Toro Jokthan as the new Chairman with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

Jokthan, a seasoned academic and education administrator, is expected to bring his vast experience and professional insight to bear in consolidating the gains recorded by the Yahaya administration in the basic education sub-sector.

While thanking Babadidi for his services to the state, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining reforms and improvements in the education sector which is a key pillar of his human capital development agenda.

He expressed hope that the new SUBEB chairman would leverage his wealth of experience to enhance the delivery of quality, inclusive and accessible basic education in the state.