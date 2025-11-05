FUOYE SUG Warns NYCN against Planned Protest

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Students’ Union Government of Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) has warned the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) against plans to turn FUOYE into a venue for protests, stating that it will not sit back and watch any unauthorized gathering on campus.

Besides, it warned of dire consequences should the NYCN and its cohort gather on the university premises for any unauthorized alliance in the name of protest, thereby disrupting the academic peace and stability being enjoyed on campus.

In a statement titled ‘Letter of resistance and warning against NYCN LETTER OF RESISTANCE protest within FUOYE’ and signed by the President, Adio James; General Secretary, Alao Ayorinde; and the Public Relations Officer, Abiola David, the union said the university community is not “a ground for political mobilization or external agitation and therefore, no external body or association is permitted to conduct protests or gatherings within the institution without the explicit approval of the Students’ Union Government”.

“The attention of the Students’ Union Government of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYESUG) has been drawn to the proposed protest being incubated by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) within or around our university premises.

“THE BETTER DAYS CABINET wishes to categorically state that the Federal University Oye-Ekiti is an academic environment dedicated to learning, research, and development, not a ground for political mobilisation or external agitation.

“Therefore, no external body or association is permitted to conduct protests or gatherings within the institution without the explicit approval of the Students’ Union Government,” said the statement.

It added, “Your proposed activity is unauthorised, unnecessary, and capable of disrupting the peace, order, and stability currently enjoyed within our campus community- ingredients which have been the bane of our progress as the fastest growing university in Nigeria.

“The Students’ Union Government, being the constitutionally recognized representative body of all FUOYE students, firmly resists any attempt by external organizations to infiltrate or use our institution for actions that may incite tension or cause unrest. This letter, therefore, serves both as a resistance and an official warning.

“The FUOYESUG demands that the NYCN immediately suspend all plans of protest or mobilization within or around FUOYE because we have seen no means by which it will aid in bringing a better campus life to all FUOYEITES.”

It noted that any disregard for this warning will be viewed as a deliberate act of provocation and trespass, and the union, in collaboration with university management and relevant security agencies, will take all necessary measures, including disciplinary and legal actions, to protect the sanctity of the university environment.

The union urged the NYCN to respect the autonomy of our institution and to seek engagement through peaceful and lawful channels rather than confrontation, as “FUOYE remains committed to peace, stability, and dialogue in the pursuit of progress”.