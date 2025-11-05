FG Inaugurates Tertiary Education Governance Platform

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The federal government has unveiled the Tertiary Institution Governance and Transparency Platform (FTIGTP), aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance across Nigeria’s tertiary education sector, enhancing trust and operational efficiency nationwide.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the platform as a “major milestone” in Nigeria’s journey to restoring public confidence in the management of tertiary institutions.

Alausa explained that for the first time Nigeria would have a unified system providing real-time visibility into student enrolment, government funding, and other critical metrics across all tertiary institutions.

He said the platform would cover TETFund allocations, NELFUND interventions, research grants, and institutional performance indicators, creating a single, integrated framework for monitoring and assessing tertiary education outcomes in Nigeria.

The minister added the platform would end years of fragmented, inconsistent data collection across institutions, replacing multiple reporting formats with a unified, accurate, and accessible digital system.

Alausa emphasised that FTIGTP was not just a data collection tool but a reformed instrument designed to drive efficiency, results-based management, and stronger governance across Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

“Institutions will now be required to submit data quarterly, with financial reporting tied to performance and eligibility for future government funding, ensuring accountability and better resource allocation nationwide.

“For many years, tertiary education data has been scattered across platforms, paper reports, and inconsistent submissions, limiting oversight and trust,” he said, highlighting the need for a centralised, reliable information system.

According to him, the FTIGTP will serve as a single nationwide source of accurate data, providing financial transparency, enhancing accountability, discouraging fund misuse, and fostering public trust in Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

The minister called for full cooperation from vice chancellors, rectors, and provosts nationwide, stressing that successful implementation depends on institutional compliance and a shared commitment to transparency and efficiency.