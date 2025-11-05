FEDLOCKS Automation Expands Reach in Nigeria, Hosts Second Technical Training in Lagos

Global automation giant, FEDLOCKS Automation, has deepened its footprint in Nigeria with the announcement of its second official training programme for the year, scheduled to hold from November 3 to 5, 2025, in Lagos.

The company, which originated in the United States and now operates across four continents North America, Asia, Europe, and Africa continues to demonstrate its commitment to Nigeria through innovation, skill development, and technological empowerment.

This upcoming session follows the success of the company’s first training held earlier in the year, which drew significant participation from engineers, technicians, and industry partners across the country. With Lagos being a major hub for enterprise and technology in West Africa, the demand for FEDLOCKS’ technical training has continued to rise, positioning the city as a central base for the company’s capacity-building drive in Nigeria.

Speaking during the announcement, Mr. John Aondoakaa Akerenyi, Managing Director revealed that the company’s next phase of training will expand to more cities across the country.

“Our brand is not just about automation; we are about people, progress, and partnerships,” Akerenyi said. “We are committed to supporting Nigeria’s growing interest in smart home and security technology through quality products and impactful training programs.”

He further disclosed that the third phase of the training is already being planned for next year, with expansion to key cities such as Abuja, Warri, Port Harcourt, and Imo, as part of the company’s broader goal of building a skilled workforce in automation and security systems across Nigeria.

In addition to its training initiatives, FEDLOCKS Automation reaffirmed its openness to partnerships and distributorship opportunities with individuals, businesses, and organizations across the country who share its vision of advancing smart automation solutions in Africa.

With consistent engagement and investment in local talent, the brand continues to position itself as a key player driving the growth of Nigeria’s automation and smart technology industry.