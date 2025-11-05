Ekiti Council of Elders Organises Special Lecture to Immortalise Pioneer Chairman

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti Council of Elders has organised a special lecture series to imotalise Chief Joel Babatola, the pioneer chairman of the group, a former Minister of Local Government in Western Nigeria.

Babatola was Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Obafemi Awolowo during the period of self-government in the Western Region in the 1950s, with responsibilities comparable to that of today’s Chief of Staff to the Governor.

The inaugural lecture is titled ‘Governance, Structural Reforms and Economic s and Economic Landscape of Nigeria in the 21st Century’.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Joel Babatola Annual Lectures (JOBAL), Olufemi Adewunmi at a press conference in Ado Ekiti to herald the maiden edition of the lecture series, said that the programme was instituted following significant objectives on account of his people-oriented services during his life-time.

While highlighting Babatola’s antecedents, values and legacies, he said that the guest speaker, Chief Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun State, has graciously consented to educate the motley, but eager audience from Ekiti State and other parts of Oodua land.

The lecture will hold on November 7, 2025 at Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre, Ado -Ekiti.

Also expected at the maiden lecture are: Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife as royal father of the day; Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State; Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III, Ewi of Ado Ekiti.

The lecture is aimed at providing and stimulating reflections, as well as discussions on the prospects and challenges in an unfolding cultural epoch in which literacy is the key and defining characteristic.

“To inspire patriotism in us as Oodua descendants, in service to our collective wellbeing in the light of the preceding objective

“To celebrate and commemorate the inspiring memories of our remarkable ancestors who have offered sterling and exemplary service,” Adewunmi said.