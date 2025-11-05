Don Charges Varsities to Collaborate with Industries, Govt to Address National Problems

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Nigerian universities have been charged to collaborate with industries, governments and communities to address national problems.

Speaking, the 19th President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Prof. Ekanem Ikpi Braide said there is a need for stakeholders to work together with academia (researchers) to feed policy to numerous challenges facing the country.

Prof. Braide noted this at the 20th convocation lecture of the Bowen University, Iwo, in Osun State, titled, The Nigerian University of the 21st Century: Engine of knowledge, Driver of Development, at the weekend

She acknowledged the recent significant attempts at improving the collaboration between the researchers and industries that will be beneficial to the country.

According to her, “As driver of development, research carried out in the university must feed policy and practice. Stakeholders including academia (researchers), industry, government and communities must work together in a quadruple helix manner to address national problems.

“Stakeholders joint participation is therefore a prerequisite for sustainable national development to be achieved. This healthy collaboration between researchers, government, industry and community in a quadruple helix manner will make it possible for research to feed policy and practice.

“One of the main challenges facing Nigeria’s Research and Development efforts is a lack of coordination which can lead to duplication of efforts. There is also inadequate sharing of knowledge and resources.

“The idea of setting up a Research Foundation to overcome this challenge was brought up by TETFund, led by the immediate past Executive Secretary of TETFund. Tied to this was the suggestion that academia (researchers), industry, government must work together in a triple helix manner.

“Presently, these stakeholders are very busy talking to themselves within their silos. Individual researchers often do not collaborate with each other and across disciplines. Definitely, there is a need to recalibrate and focus on activities around research translation.

“There is a critical need to break the boxes and interact effectively to address national problems that impede sustainable national development. Universities in Nigeria must make a move towards strengthening collaboration among stakeholders. I must point out that there are numerous unutilized research outcomes relevant to national development.

“In response to increasing market competition, many industries are becoming increasingly keen on enhancing their innovation ability and are now seeking help from the academia.

“This is encouraging. The partnership, if nurtured properly, will not only bridge the gap between theory and practice but will be the game changer for sustainable national development.”