Tinubu Hails Nigerian Scholar, Prof Ademola Adenle, for Winning Inaugural World Academy of Sciences Award for Food and Peace

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Monday received in audience Professor Ademola Adenle, a Nigerian scholar and sustainability expert who recently won the inaugural World Academy of Sciences–M.S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, congratulated Adenle on winning the award and bringing glory to Nigeria.

Tinubu commended Adenle for his work in the fields of agricultural innovation policy, biosciences, renewable energy, and public health, which focused on sustainable solutions for rural and marginalised populations across Africa and beyond.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

Adenle made history as the first-ever recipient of the prestigious global honour, presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7, during the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi, India.

Widely described as a “mini Nobel Peace Prize”, the award was established by The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) in memory of the late Professor M.S. Swaminathan, the legendary agricultural scientist known as the “Father of India’s Green Revolution.” His pioneering work revolutionised India’s food systems and inspired generations of scientists across the developing world.

Adenle, who currently serves as Senior Special Adviser on Agricultural Innovation in Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, was recognised for his outstanding contributions to food security, climate justice, and the empowerment of vulnerable communities.

Earlier, Adenle said he would soon launch the Women in Biosciences Initiative, which aims to enhance rural agricultural productivity through training, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

He said the programme will also address malnutrition and waterborne diseases, and promote the adoption of renewable energy, particularly solar power, to reduce energy poverty.

The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation across Africa and Asia, extending Swaminathan’s enduring legacy of combining science with social equity.

The M.S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace recognises individuals from developing countries who have made transformative contributions to food security, sustainable agriculture, and peacebuilding.