Tinubu Appoints Five Permanent Secretaries for FCT, Imo, Regional Political Zones

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries to fill existing vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, according to the Director Information and Public Relations, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Eno Olotu, are Ibrahim Abdulkarim Ozi (Federal Capital Territory), Ezemama John Chidiebere (Imo State), Garba Abdul Sule Usman (North Central Geo-Political Zone), Mohammed Musa Ishiyaku (North East Geo-Political Zone) and Ukaire Binyerem Chigbowu (South East Geo-Political Zone).

It said the new Permanent Secretaries would bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of Public Services and support the government’s development agenda.

According to the statement, the appointments followed a rigorous and transparent selection process in line with the administration’s commitment to meritocracy and excellence in the civil service.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, congratulated the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to entrenching the principles of transparency, meritocracy, and professionalism in the civil service.

She emphasized that these appointments reflected the administration’s dedication to fostering a competent and results-oriented Public Service that meets the needs of Nigerians.