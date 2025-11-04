Oke-Ogun PDP Leaders Pass Vote of Confidence in Makinde’s Leadership

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) drawn from the 10 local government areas of Oke Ogun Zone in Oyo State led by the Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, have reaffirmed that the party remained united, strong and loyal to Governor Seyi Makinde.

This is just as the leaders comprising former, current political office holders and representatives from the three federal constituencies in the zone such as Hon. Shina Peller, passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Governor Makinde.

At the meeting, the PDP leaders lauded the governor’s efforts in developing Oke Ogun in particular and Oyo State in general, stating that party members and residents of the zone must reciprocate the governor’s good gesture in the 2027 general election.

The leaders described as a blessing the recent defection of a prominent member of the party, Senator Hosea Agboola, assuring them that his defection could pave the way for renewed focus and strength within the PDP.

The deputy governor, who lauded the massive turnout at the meeting, which he attributed to the party’s unity and confidence in the leadership of Governor Makinde, called on PDP members in the zone to bring in more people into the party.

While assuring them that those who left the fold would return as the party’s strength will continue to grow, he enjoined party members not to be disturbed by recent defections while expressing confidence that the party will be victorious in all contests in the 2027 general election.

While speaking with journalists, Hon. Peller, articulated the importance of holding such a meeting to assess the mood and unity across the local governments, stating that it underscored a significant shift in political dynamics as the era where someone will tell people what to do has come to an end.

The Ayedero of Yorubaland, who also emphasised the need for genuine leadership, echoing sentiments of the need for new systems and approaches within the party, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to PDP course and Governor Makinde’s leadership, describing him as a visionary leader.

Hon. Ademola Adejumobi, who read the six-point communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, reiterated the paramount need for unity among party members, stating that the party aims to create a robust framework that can weather political storms and emerge stronger.

The communique read in part: “His Excellency, Engineer Sey Makinde’s role in the socio-economic upgrade in Oke Ogun zone is hereby acknowledged and applauded.

“To this end, the Zone hereby re-affirms its commitment and loyalty to him. The meeting notes with pride and appreciation, the developmental strides recorded in Oke-Ogun Zone through His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde.”