LG Election Fallout:  APC Suspends Federal Lawmaker in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The member representing Bosso/Paikoro federal constituency of Niger State in the House of Representatives, Alhaji Yussuf Kure, has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Paikoro Local Government Area.

The alleged suspension is said to be the fallout of the APC Paikoro LGA primary election, where the candidate for the party for last Saturday’s election was selected.

Yussuf Kure, according to the suspension letter signed by the LGA Chairman of the party, Alhaji Bala Achi, was accused of “anti-party activities, sabotage, and failure to attend meetings,” among others.

The suspension letter titled: ‘Formal Notice of Indefinite Suspension’, said: “This letter serves as a formal confirmation of your indefinite suspension from our party following recommendations by the executives of the Amale ‘B’ polling units of Ishau Ward.

“This action is taken due to your confirmed engagement in anti-party activities, which is a violation of the party constitution.”

Therefore, according to the document, Alhaji Yussuf Kure was directed “to stop parading yourself or holding yourself in the public as a member or official of the party.”

In addition, Kure was also asked to desist from participating in all meetings, functions, and official activities of the party at all levels.

When contacted, the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Musa Sarkinkaji, said the party was yet to receive the suspension letter, which he described as “strange.”

“When I heard about it, I contacted the zonal chairman, who said he had not seen the letter. I also contacted the local government chairman, who has not received the letter either,” he added.

Alhaji Kure, when contacted, described his purported suspension as “null and void and baseless.”

Kure, who spoke to THISDAY on the telephone, said the purported letter was forged, promising to present evidence in this regard.

