KACRAN Asks NEDC to Prioritise Livestock Development in 2026 Policies, Programmes

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), a critical stakeholder in the North East region, has called on the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to significantly incorporate Livestock Development into its 2026 policies and programmes.

The group in a signed statement by its National President, Hon. Khalil Mohammed Bello, while appreciating NEDC’s efforts, acknowledged the tireless efforts and significant achievements of the Commission since its inception in rebuilding and rehabilitating the North East.

It also commended the Commission for its successes in infrastructure, renovation and construction of schools, houses, hospitals, health centres, roads, reconstruction of bridges destroyed by insurgency and provision of accommodation to displaced persons.

KACRAN also commended NEDC for the training of thousands of forest guards and the distribution of utility vehicles to security operatives to help combat insecurity; the prompt provision of support and assistance to victims of various incidents, including the vital role played during the major floods in Maiduguri last year and for the consistent distribution of relief materials and palliatives to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The group said: “We believe the NEDC has performed commendably and is a true partner in progress for the region’s state governments.”

They however said: “Despite these successes, KACRAN draws the attention of the NEDC to the profound and disproportionate impact of insecurity and insurgency on the region’s pastoralist communities.”

They noted that pastoralists operate primarily in the bushes, the epicentre of the conflict, making them and their livestock the most vulnerable.

They claimed that countless pastoralists have been killed, and hundreds of thousands of livestock – their sole means of livelihood – have been stolen or rustled.

They stated that: “A critical shocking assessment reveals that North East pastoralists have been at the receiving end of the Commission’s programmes. We have received minimal direct benefits from the annual billions allocated for the region’s development projects, as these projects mainly focus on urban infrastructure (houses, roads, bridges) that do not and would never address our unique desired needs.”

They further stated that: “On behalf of millions of North East pastoralists, KACRAN passionately appeals to the NEDC leadership to address this imbalance with immediate and long-term actions:

“Livestock Distribution: Just as the NEDC builds and distributes houses, we urgently request the Commission to procure and distribute thousands of livestock to our members whose herds were stolen or destroyed by insurgents.

“Essential Support: We call for the provision of animal feed, water points, relief materials, and palliative support for our internally displaced members who have been completely ruined by the insurgency.

“Policy Integration: We urge the NEDC to make a serious and dedicated commitment to Livestock Development in its 2026 Policies and Programmes. This is the only way to ensure fairness and compensate for the structural neglect our communities have faced since the Commission’s creation.”

They further stated that: “KACRAN believes that by engaging in robust livestock development, the NEDC can truly align with the spirit of fairness and inclusive development, thereby helping the North East pastoralist communities rebuild their livelihoods and contribute fully to the region’s economic recovery.”