Gennex Trains 1,500 Engineers

Gennex Technologies, a Nigerian renewable energy company which specialisesin the sales, distribution and installation of solar energy products has trained over 1,500 indigenous engineers and technicians as part of its contribution to addressing the high skills gap in the solar industry.

The training of the 1,500 engineers and technicians through the Gennex Academy over the last 10 years of the company’s existence, was also aimed at boosting the employability of the beneficiaries who were majorly youths.

The Chief Executive Officer of Gennex Technologies, Mr. Patrick Ilo, disclosed this at the company’s 10th anniversary and 10th Gennex Colloquium held in Lagos, with the theme: “A Decade of Innovation: Reflecting on 10 Years of Solar Energy Progress.”

Ilo added that solar power is currently recording significant growth in Nigeria owing to some enabling policies introduced by the federal government, citing the expansion of his company’s products and service offerings in Nigeria and other countries, especially in the Pacific region.