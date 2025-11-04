Fayose to Oyebanji: Ignore Blackmailers, Your Good Work’Il Speak for You at Poll

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





A former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, yesterday, told Governor Biodun Oyebanji, to ignore social media rants and cheap blackmail by those he branded “blackmailers and players of morbid politics” attacking his government on social media platforms.

The former governor also said the recent governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, has exposed some betrayers among people who were close to the governor, urging the governor to be magnanimous and forgive such people.

He said such a developments was a normal occurrence in any political system.

Fayose spoke in Igbara Odo Ekiti, while commissioning the 14-kilometer Igbara Odo-Ikogosi road, as part of activities marking the third anniversary of Biodun Oyebanji’s government.

Addressing the mammoth crowd that thronged the venue of the ceremony, Fayose warned those attacking the governor to be wary of their actions, saying collective success of Ekiti was dear to the heart of the current number one citizen.

Fayose saluted Oyebanji for uniting Ekiti leaders and citizens across party lines, saying this has further accentuated his mastery of politics, governance and management of people of diverse interests and idiosyncrasies.

“I am not here today to praise you, but to celebrate with you. We are now in Ekiti under your reign celebrating unity of purpose among leaders and our people. We thank God that we have a governor like you with capacity to turn things around.

“Don’t be bothered about blackmailers and wailers barking at your backyard, especially those making negative narratives on the internet. Allow them to be there.

“The people of Ekiti are not moved by their rantings. I experienced serious crises during my tenure, but you are taking things easy, turning things around and uniting everybody.

“The array of works you have done speak for themselves. I reconstructed this road 21 years ago, likewise the one that links Igbara Odo to Ikere. You have done well and I am happy about your popularity among the masses.

“Your product is selling and marketing itself. Like I said on Sunday, the siege is over. Thank God for your magnanimity, humility and simplicity to accommodate people.”

Predicting victory for Oyebanji in the 2026 governorship poll, Fayose said, “In my mind, we have already concluded the voting. With what is happening here today, whoever is opposing you will be disgraced. We are to unite and not to divide. Let other parties bring out their candidates for Ekiti to see. Nobody comes near Governor Oyebanji.

“I have no apology supporting you. They said I was the one handling the flyover contract, I am not a contractor, that was part of their blackmails. For me and everything I represent, I will continue to support you. To all the former governors supporting you, I appreciate them, but let us do it till the end, so that Oyebanji can achieve collective success.”

Oyebanji, in his response, was enthralled with the quality of job done on the road and the expeditious spate at which it was delivered, saying it attested to the proficiency of the contractor that prosecuted the project and the supervising authorities.

The governor appreciated the torrent of commendations and accolades being given to his government in terms of performance, but pointed out that the economic reforms being engineered by President Bola Tinubu made it possible.

He said the roads being undertaken by his government were not only to bolster transportation, but to open up communities, and unlock their potentials in the areas of economy, tourism and trade relations.