Anambra Guber Poll: Soludo, Five Other Candidates in Show of Strength

By this Saturday, November 8, 2025, eligible voters in Anambra State will go to the polls to elect a new governor. David-ChyddyEleke presents an analysis of how some of the candidates for the election stand.

On Saturday, November 8, 2015, 15 candidates from various political parties will slug it out to replace Prof. ChukwumaSoludo as governor of Anambra State. The professor of econometrics, who is the incumbent governor of the state is also fighting hard to retain his seat, as he stands as the defending champion of the game, where others are trying hard to topple him.

Among the 16 candidates in the election are; Prof. ChukwumaSoludo of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Paul Chukwuma of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Mr John Nwosu of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr George Moghalu of Labour Party (LP), OtiEchezona of Allied People’s Movement (APM), Ms. ChiomaIfemeludike of AAC, Jeff Nweke of Action Alliance (AA), Charles Onyeze of Accord, Geoff Onyejegbu of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Jude Ezenwafor of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and ChukwududemNweke of Action Peoples Party (APP).

Others are Jerry Okeke of Boot Party, NdidiOlieh of National Rescue Movement (NRM), Martin Ugwoji of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Vincent Chukwurah of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Among the 16 candidates however, only about six of them have strong presence in Anambra state and have been noticeably carrying out campaigns. Even though the ruling party, APGA has an overwhelming presence in the state, the other parties have continued to work to ensure that they come out victorious, just as their candidates are hoping to carry the day at the poll.

ChukwumaSoludo – He is the incumbent governor of the state, a position that already affords him a privileged edge over the others, placing him far ahead of other candidates. Soludo is running on the platform of APGA, the party that has for about two decades held away in the state. He is running with DrOnyekaIbezim, younger brother of the Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese. Considering the trend of religious politics in the state, both men are well placed, with Soludo a Catholic, a faith that has continually produced the governor of the state. Soludo is from the Southern senatorial district; the zone favoured by the rotational arrangement in the state. The chances of Soludo and his party, APGA in the election is very high, especially as a greater number of people in the state believe he has done well in his first term.

Nicholas Ukachukwu – The businessman, serial entrepreneur and real estate mogul is the candidate of the APC. His chances in the election are also high, especially considering the fact that he is running on the platform of the ruling party in the country. He is paired with Senator UcheEkwunife, a grassroot politician who is also known to have given the top seat a shot. She is popular in the state too, and her popularity will complement that of Ukachukwu in the election. However, Ukachukwu’s poor academic qualification has been a major campaign point for Soludo and his APGA members, who insist that a state with a large number of literate people can not allow a poorly educated person like Ukachukwu to lead.

On the other hand, Ukachukwu believes that Anambra under Soludo has broken irretrievably and needs to be fixed. He promised to fix it, alongside his running mate. He is from the favoured southern zone, but not so favoured by the denominational politics that is rife in the state as he is of the Pentecostal stock.

Paul Chukwuma – Many believe that he is the best candidate which APC never had. Chukwuma left the APC after he lost the primary election and moved to YPP. He is brainy, full of ideas and seen as the only one who can match Soludo’s intellect, but two things stand in his way. They are the obscurity of his party and his root. He hails from northern zone, which had just finished their eight years tenure with Chief Willie Obiano. Chukwuma however does not see any of these as a barrier. He is one of the most noticeable candidates in the election and has visited every nook and cranny for campaigns. He believes that good governance should not have any origin, and has argued strongly against zoning and cited examples of those who violated it, including the incumbent, who contested against Peter Obi in 2010. He also believes that what is good for Anambra is good governance, irrespective of party. He is running with UzuOkagbue, former Chief of Protocol to ex-governor Obiano.

John Nwosu – He is a fine gentleman in the mould of the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2021 presidential polls, Mr Peter Obi. Nwosu like Obi does more thinking and less talking. He was in the Labour Party and enjoyed the support of Obi and members of his Obidients Movement until after the primary election of the party, when he moved to ADC. Nwosu’s candidature is believed to be popular among the bigwig politicians who signed up for the ADC coalition, and the forces are expected to show up for him during the election. He is among one of the few in the race who have a well documented manifesto for use in developing the state. Be that as it may, many factors may determine who carries the day, and Nwosu’s chances are not looking so bright in the forthcoming election.

George Moghalu – Immediate past Director General of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) is the candidate of the Labour Party. Moghalu, an Nnewi indigene has fought so hard to keep the ticket of the party. This is because of the controversy surrounding the national leadership of the party. He is a veteran governorship contender and started the journey long ago during the days of APP, when he also ran for governor. He has secured the support of the leader of the party, Mr Peter Obi, but that is not all he needs to secure victory. Moghalu is an Anglican by faith. His campaign has been more against the incumbent, and putting the flaws of the current administration in full glare, than advertising his own programmes for the state. His chances for the election are not so bright.

Jeff Nweke – If there is any candidate that has played the role of a mediator since the electioneering, it is Nweke. He has been an advocate of a peaceful campaign, devoid of mudslinging. The security expert and real estate mogul hails from Awka in Anambra Central zone. Even though his aspiration violates the unwritten zoning arrangement in the state, he has a cult following among his Awka folks. He has pledged to solve the teething problem of security bedeviling Anambra State. He is better known as ‘the bad boy governor’, and dresses in robes and attires from American thriller movies. His chances of victory against Soludo can’t be adjudged bright, but he is making a mark with his campaigns.