Alexander-Arnold Returns to Anfield as Liverpool, Real Madrid Clash 

Trent Alexander-Arnold will return to Liverpool tonight for the first time since moving to Real Madrid, when he will discover if absence has made Anfield hearts grow fonder after the outpouring of ill-feeling that accompanied his decision to leave his boyhood club.

Alexander-Arnold fuelled anger among many Liverpool fans by announcing he was leaving at the end of his contract last summer, with supporters making their fury clear by booing him when he emerged as a substitute in the draw with Arsenal in May.

This was despite the 27-year-old – celebrated in song by the Kop as “the Scouser in our team” – having already played a pivotal role in bringing the Premier League title back to Liverpool.

He is in line to play for Real Madrid in the Champions League match after recovering from the hamstring injury that interrupted his start at the Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold will find out if time has healed wounds felt by Liverpool’s followers – and will also have the opportunity to show what they have missed as the champions’ form has faltered this season.

The smart money is on a mixed reception – with a section of Liverpool fans unlikely to forgive or forget the manner of his departure, initially on a free transfer, although Real later agreed a reported £8.4m fee to accelerate his arrivalso he could play in the Club World Cup.

Feelings had cooled when Alexander-Arnold again came on as a substitute for Liverpool’s final home game against Crystal Palace, when the trophy was presented to captain Virgil van Dijk by legendary former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen.

The warmer response was, perhaps, a reaction to public admonishment from former manager Jurgen Klopp, who was angeredby Alexander-Arnold’s vitriolic treatment from fans who previously idolised him.

Alexander-Arnold’s status as the local boy who made good by winning two Premier Leagues, the Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup undoubtedly heightened emotions when he sought pastures new in Spain.

TODAY

Napoli v Frankfurt

Sl’Prague v Arsenal

Atletico v Royale SG

Bodo/Glimt v Monaco

Juventus v Sporting

Liverpool v R’Madrid

Olympiacos v PSV

PSG v B’Munich

Tottenham v Co’hagen