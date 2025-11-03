Suleiman Calls on Youth to Take Active Role in Governance

Sterling Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Abubakar Suleiman, has called on Nigerian youth to take a more deliberate role in shaping the country’s future through active participation in governance and nation-building.

Speaking at SMFEST Abuja 2025, themed ‘Africa Unlocked: Leading the Digital Revolution,’ Suleiman delivered a compelling presentation titled ‘Built To Last,’ emphasising that nation-building requires deliberate effort, personal sacrifice and a long-term commitment to achieve enduring institutions.

“The future of Nigeria depends largely on the willingness of young people to build legacies that outlive them,” Suleiman said. “You cannot build a nation through words alone; you must participate, contribute, and commit to building systems that serve your community.”

He outlined five principles that can help the youth drive national transformation, including cultivating a resilient mind, nurturing the body, fostering a loving community, engaging in governance, and committing to institution-building with significant personal sacrifice.

According to Suleiman, “Institutions that last are built by people that make significant sacrifices. You must first address the expectations of the community that you care about and stay committed to serving them over time.”

He added that Sterling Bank as an institution continues to live out these principles through its HEART strategy which is focused on driving innovation in the Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation sectors.