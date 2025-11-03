  • Monday, 3rd November, 2025

SON Warn Manufacturers Against Fake, Substandard Products in Rivers

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt 

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has warned manufacturers and retailers in Rivers State and South South Region at large to desist from circulating fake and substandard products.

The SON gave the warning at the weekend, during a jointed stakeholders awareness walk in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on the impact of substandard products on Nigerians.

Speaking after the awareness walk, SON Director in charge of South South Region, Mrs Esther Okon, explained that the walk was in commemoration of the World Standard Day, marked every October 14.

Okon said, “This is actually an internally day kept aside to be celebrated for the development of standard and for regulators, consumers and manufacturers to recognise them and their contribution in standard development”.

She noted the positive response of manufacturers in the past years, stressing that industries are complying to regulations.

She said, “Every year there is an increase in the number of companies that are complying to the regulation of the SON and the last two years, we have seen a high influx of the SMEs that we have actually brought into the fold to lead them in standardisation, they are working with us.”

Also speaking, SON Coordinator for Rivers State Office, Jerome, Otene Umoru, said the agency has ordered that any substandard products should not be accepted in the market as it causes serious harm on Nigerians.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.