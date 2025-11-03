SON Warn Manufacturers Against Fake, Substandard Products in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has warned manufacturers and retailers in Rivers State and South South Region at large to desist from circulating fake and substandard products.

The SON gave the warning at the weekend, during a jointed stakeholders awareness walk in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on the impact of substandard products on Nigerians.

Speaking after the awareness walk, SON Director in charge of South South Region, Mrs Esther Okon, explained that the walk was in commemoration of the World Standard Day, marked every October 14.

Okon said, “This is actually an internally day kept aside to be celebrated for the development of standard and for regulators, consumers and manufacturers to recognise them and their contribution in standard development”.

She noted the positive response of manufacturers in the past years, stressing that industries are complying to regulations.

She said, “Every year there is an increase in the number of companies that are complying to the regulation of the SON and the last two years, we have seen a high influx of the SMEs that we have actually brought into the fold to lead them in standardisation, they are working with us.”

Also speaking, SON Coordinator for Rivers State Office, Jerome, Otene Umoru, said the agency has ordered that any substandard products should not be accepted in the market as it causes serious harm on Nigerians.