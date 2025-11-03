Presidency Intensifies Engagement with Washington over Trump’s Military Threat

Soludo to US: Insecurity in Nigeria beyond Christian/Muslim dichotomy

The Nigerian presidency yesterday intensified diplomatic engagement with Washington, following threats by the US President Donald Trump to launch a military intervention in Nigeria over alleged killings of Christians.

On November 1, 2025, President Trump declared that he had instructed the Pentagon to begin planning for potential action in Nigeria, and warned that US aid would be immediately cut if the Nigerian government did not act decisively.

Also yesterday, the the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, reacted to the threats by Trump, opining that the issues are more complex than the picture of a Christian/Muslim dichotomy being painted by the US.

Soludo, who spoke during a media chat broadcast live on Arise News Channel and several other national television stations, further maintained that if for any reasons the US must step in, it must be on the invitation of the Nigerian government with due respect for international laws.

In the same vein, the federal government has said that President Bola Tinubu was proactive concerning the emerging diplomatic row from the US administration of Trump, especially with his reorganisation of the military and a serious instruction to them to end all forms of insecurity bedevilling the nation.

In Abuja, THISDAY learnt that officials of government have moved swiftly to douse tension, with several contacts currently being made with the US government for a possible meeting.

The diplomatic engagement between Abuja and Washington is seen as crucial to manage what could become a major bilateral crisis. As of last night, Nigerian officials were still coordinating with their US counterparts to clarify the basis for Trump’s demands, to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to protecting all citizens, and to secure assurances that any military cooperation will not undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“We are talking to the White House. We are engaging seriously with them to ensure that the issue does not escalate,” a source told THISDAY.

Aside from the Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, others who attended some of the meetings yesterday included: the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, among others.

But during the media chat, Soludo said that the Nigerian government needed to respond with the facts in a “deeper conversation”, adding that although America has the right to hold an opinion about other countries, it must be done within the precincts of international law.

“As a country, America has its own rights to have its own views about what is going on elsewhere, but when it comes to what it does, I am sure it must also do what it does in terms of its own response within the realm of international law,” he stated.

For instance, the governor maintained that the killings in the South-east where he hails from were not motivated by religion, emphasising that those who are killing Christians in that part of the country are people of the same religion.

“People are killing themselves, Christians killing Christians, the people in the bushes are Emmanuel, Peter, John, all Christian names, and they have maimed and killed thousands of our youths, it has nothing to do with religion. Certainly, if Nigeria requests any assistance for the military, technology and hardware to deal with insurgency, then it is within Nigeria’s call,” he added.

Soludo dismissed the planned ‘invasion’, stressing that if Nigeria was to follow the same logic, when blacks were being killed in America sometime ago, African countries would have also threatened to invade the US.

“You had police men killing some blacks… I remember the #Black Lives Matter protest, and somebody will say maybe Africa should go and invade America because blacks are being killed? I am not quite sure. Because that is the way I see it.

“I think there is a need for deeper conversation. It must end in conversation, and I am sure the government of Nigeria will respond very robustly on behalf of Nigeria. Nigeria is such a big country, and the government is doing a whole lot to safeguard the country.

“In this part of the country (South-east), we are 95 per cent Christian, and around the South-east are Christians. The people in the bushes killing people bear Christian names; it is wider than the categorisation of Christians, Muslims. Nigeria will overcome and it will end in a conversation,” the governor who is seeking re-election next Saturday stated.

He insisted that the facts needed to be properly dimensioned and understood, explaining that Nigeria could request for any assistance for the military, including technology and hardware and software to deal with the insurgents and bandits, and not on the basis of threats.

FG: Tinubu Saw Trump’s CPC Row Coming, Acted Proactively

But the presidency yesterday said President Bola Tinubu was proactive ahead of the emerging diplomatic row from the United States’ administration of President Donald Trump over alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

This came hours after President Trump suggested that Nigeria might face direct military consequences under Washington’s renewed “focus” on the country, coming barely a day after designating Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) following alleged persecution of Christians.

Reacting to the threat of possible American military action in Nigeria, presidential spokesperson, Onanuga, said the recent reorganisation in Nigeria’s military structure by Tinubu and his instructions to the new service chiefs was an indication that he was well ahead of the American plots.

In a post on X via @aonanuga1956, Onanuga said Tinubu demonstrated foresight and firmness during the decoration of newly confirmed service chiefs last Thursday, giving a clear directive that Nigeria would tolerate no new security threats or external attempts to undermine its sovereignty.

According to him: “President Bola Tinubu was well ahead of the orchestrated game unfolding in America as he told the new service chiefs on Thursday what Nigerians expect of them. No more excuses, he said. Nigerians want results.”

He cited the president’s assertive charge to the military leadership, delivered ahead of Trump’s latest comments, stressing that the administration would not permit insecurity to linger nor allow emerging threats to fester in strategic regions.

Tinubu had told the service chiefs: “Security threats are constantly evolving, constantly mutating. Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the North-Central, North-West, and parts of the South. We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right in the head.

“Nigerians expect results, not excuses… Let’s stay ahead of those who seek to threaten our peace. Let us deploy technology where necessary.

“We cannot allow the crisis that began in 2009 to persist any longer. I promise to provide all the support you need to get the job done,” the president charged.

The presidential media aide’s remarks came amid intensifying diplomatic exchanges after Washington’s CPC designation — a move Abuja has criticised as inaccurate and politically motivated.

Trump’s later public remark implying readiness to “act with force if necessary” against “religious intolerance” abroad heightened tension, drawing sharp reactions from Nigerian officials and civil society, who insist the move was unjustified and intrusive.

The Tinubu government has repeatedly maintained that Nigeria guarantees religious freedom and is simultaneously tackling security threats across regions without prejudice to any faith group.

Kwankwaso Seeks Diplomatic Engagement

Meanwhile, a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has called for diplomatic engagement with the US to address the rising tensions over Trump’s recent remarks designating Nigeria as a “country of particular concern”.

The former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) wrote on X that the insecurity in Nigeria did not distinguish based on religious, ethnic, or political affiliation.

“I have noted with increasing concern the heightened pronouncements on Nigeria by President Donald Trump. This follows his designation of Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern.’

“It is important to emphasise that our country is a sovereign nation whose people face different threats from outlaws across the country. The insecurity we face does not distinguish based on religion, ethnic or political beliefs,” he said.

He also urged the US to shift from threats to constructive engagement, adding that technological and intelligence collaboration to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges would be the best solutions.

His words: “The United States should assist the Nigerian authorities with better cutting-edge technology to tackle these problems, rather than posing a threat that could further polarise our country.

“The Nigerian government should also consider appointing special envoys from its distinguished diplomats to engage the American government. Additionally, it is necessary to appoint permanent ambassadors to represent Nigeria’s interests on the international stage.”

He, however, called on Nigerians to rise above political and religious divides in the face of external pressures.

“To my fellow countrymen, this is an important moment where we should emphasise unity of belonging over division,” he stated.

Coalition Condemns Trump’s Threat

A group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) under the banner of Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has condemned the threat by Trump to invade Nigeria over alleged killing of Christians in some parts of the country, saying the action was wrong and at variance with reality of the situation in Nigeria.

The group made its position known in a press statement by one of the convener, Nelson Ekujumi, who stated that: “As Nigerians, we are shocked, pained, insulted, abused and traumatised by the brazen, irresponsible, insensitive, provocative, reckless, bullish and condemnable designation and threat of invasion by President Donald Trump of the United States of America.”

According to the coalition, for the education and information of President Trump, “Nigeria and America share a long history of mutual friendship, cooperation and assistance which does not warrant the irresponsible, reckless, disrespectful, provocative talk down on and the threat of invasion by the American President.”

The group emphasised that as at the last count from all available facts, Nigeria was an independent and sovereign nation and not a conquered territory of the US.

“We are at a loss to rationalise or explain where in the American constitution, President Trump derived the powers or authority to issue threat of invasion and designation of Nigeria on religious lines on the basis of our security challenges,” the group stated.

The coalition admonished the American president to get his facts right on the security situation in the country which was being frontally tackled by the government and security agencies because the primary purpose of government was the security and welfare of its citizens.

It, therefore, urged him not to be misled to exhibit the character of crudity, barbarism and stone age despotism which his comment represents.

The coalition used the opportunity to call on Trump not to exacerbate Nigeria’s security challenges of which every country in the world is having its own fair share, on the basis of religion “because all life matters.”

The statement added: “What the Nigerian government and people needs at this critical moment of its political and economic re-engineering for peace, progress and prosperity by the President Bola Tinubu administration, is for the American government and other progressive countries, institutions and partners, to provide it with needed assistance, support, encouragement, cooperation and collaboration to overcome its challenges which are surmountable.

The group charged the American establishment to avail Trump courses on civility, respect, responsibility of public office, sovereignty of nations, international diplomacy and democratic ethos, because of his penchant for conducts and comments unbefitting of the occupant of the White House.

Gumi: Threat of Military Attack Disrespectful to Nigeria

Also yesterday, Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, described the threat by the US president to deploy the country’s military in Nigeria as disrespectful.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Gumi condemned Trump’s threat as an insult to Nigeria’s sovereignty and called for an immediate diplomatic response, stressing that Tinubu should take decisive action.

He advised the Nigerian government to summon the US ambassador to Nigeria and demand a retraction, warning that failure to do so should lead to severing of diplomatic ties with the country.

He wrote: “For Trump to threaten a sovereign country with military attack is a profound disrespect to our authority, but we can rise above it. President Tinubu should summon the US ambassador; they either retract their threats or we sever diplomatic ties with this irresponsible regime. There are lots of other options for our economic expansion and military alliance.”