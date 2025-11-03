Police Vow Clampdown on Criminal Syndicates, Kidnappers in FCT

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have vowed to clamp down on criminal syndicates, kidnappers, and other outlaws disturbing the peace and tranquility of the territory.

To achieve this, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Miller Dantawaye, has directed all tactical and surveillance teams under the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), including operatives of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), to join forces with the department of operations and all divisional police formations in an extensive cleanup operation across the FCT.

According to a statement released by the command yesterday, the operation forms part of a renewed and intensified effort to rid the territory of underworld elements and criminal syndicates, while sustaining the relative peace currently enjoyed by residents.

The special operation, which commences this month, is scheduled to run through January 2026.

The command added that the exercise is aimed at identifying, dislodging, and apprehending criminal elements hiding in the nooks and crannies of the Territory.

CP Dantawaye emphasised that the operation will be carried out with intensity and consistency, directing operatives to dominate identified black spots, criminal hideouts, and vulnerable communities to ensure the safety of residents at all times.

He warned all officers and men involved to take the assignment seriously and perform their duties professionally, stressing that no lapse, misconduct, or act of unprofessionalism will be tolerated.

He urged them to uphold the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and respect for human rights throughout the operation.

The commissioner also appealed to members of the public to cooperate fully with police personnel, noting that collaboration between security agencies and residents is vital to achieving lasting peace.

He further advised residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements, activities, or unfamiliar individuals to the nearest police station promptly.