Oyo State Wins 2nd Senator Abiru Table Tennis Championships

Unseeded Oyo State stunned the field to emerge champions at the 2nd Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships, which concluded over the weekend at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Led by the dynamic duo of Wasiu Azeez and Halima Hussein, Oyo defied the odds in a tournament featuring 30 teams from Nigeria, Togo, and the Benin Republic.

Despite being unseeded, Oyo and Bayelsa battled their way to the final, outplaying top-seeded teams such as Lagos, Edo, and Kwara.

The final, witnessed by the tournament’s financier and sponsor, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, showcased thrilling rallies and dazzling skills that captivated spectators.

Oyo took an early lead by winning the mixed doubles, but Bayelsa’s Hope Udoaka leveled the score. Azeez then delivered a spirited comeback, overturning a 1-0 deficit to defeat Samuel Boboye 3-1.

Hussein, alongside her women’s doubles partner Khadijat Okanlawon, sealed the victory by defeating Udoaka and Iyanuoluwa Falana, securing a 3-1 triumph for Oyo.

In the third-place match, Kwara bounced back from their semifinal loss with a dominant 3-0 win over Lagos Team 2, clinching the bronze medal at the N5.5 million prize money event.

Senator Abiru, in his closing remarks, praised the athletes for their outstanding performances and reaffirmed his commitment to the championship’s growth.

“This tournament has once again shown that when we create the right environment for our youth, talent flourishes, friendships blossom, and excellence thrives. Throughout the championship, we witnessed an abundance of passion, skill, and sportsmanship. Our athletes from across Nigeria and other parts of Africa reminded us of the beauty of competition and the unity that sports can foster,” he said.