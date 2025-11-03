Life Theological Seminary Marks 70 Years of Transforming Lives, Shaping Ministries

Mary Nnah

Life Theological Seminary, Ikorodu, has commemorated 70 years of training men and women for effective ministry.

The anniversary celebration, themed “70 Years of Training Men and Women for Effective Ministry,” features a series of events, including a Thanksgiving Service, the conferment of Honorary Doctoral Awards, and the launch of a Festschrift in honor of the outgoing Provost, Professor Cletus C. Orgu.

According to the Provost, Rev. (Prof.) Cletus Orgu, the seminary’s impact on the community has been significant, transforming lives and changing societies.

“It’s the fact of transforming lives or renewing lives, changing lives, and this life in turn changes their immediate environment,” he said.

The seminary has emphasized theological education, equipping leaders to address pressing challenges facing the Christian community.

“The central goal is transformation into the image of Christ”, Orgu said. “When somebody becomes a Christian, becomes Christ-like, definitely that person will impact society.”

However, the Provost lamented the proliferation of untrained pastors in Nigeria, saying it was a major problem facing the church. “Many of them are not even disciples in their churches,” he said. “There’s research that shows that 85% of African pastors are not trained.”

Orgu emphasised the importance of biblical training, saying that Life Theological Seminary’s approach is distinct from liberal scholarship. “We are not liberal in our approach,” he said. “We are biblical in our approach, emphasizing God-centered life.”

The seminary’s anniversary celebration will culminate in a Thanksgiving Service on November 5, followed by the launch of a Festschrift in honor of Professor Orgu on November 8, 2026.

As the seminary marks this milestone, Orgu reflected on his legacy, saying, “My primary goal has been to bring about the understanding of the scripture, the relevance of the scripture to the people. That has been my dream, and that is what I would like to be remembered for.”

The seminary’s emphasis on theological education has contributed to the growth of ministries in Nigeria, equipping leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to address the challenges facing the country.

“So, what is the place of truth?” Orgu was asked. “Very, very, very, very important,” he replied. “I can’t think of any profession in this world that you don’t have training. It’s only in the Christian fold. You just find somebody who will stand up and call himself a man of God. No training.”

Orgu also spoke about the importance of training for Christian leaders, saying, “Even though one may not totally agree with that, but then, it should be part of our program to encourage people to be trained before you can trust that person with the responsibility of leading a church.”

The seminary’s 70th anniversary celebration is a testament to its commitment to training men and women for effective ministry and its impact on the community.