Group Raises Alarm over ‘Unhealthy’ Animals Breeding by Foreign Companies

An Agro-focused group has raised alarm over the unhealthy breeding style of animals by foreign companies, with a focus on making profits and neglecting health hazards after consumption, saying the foods are life-threatening.

Speaking at a One-Day Media Training on Industrial Animal Farming reporting, organised by the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) and Environmental Rights Action (ERA), the Program Coordinator, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth, Nigeria, Mariann Bassey, lamented the style of breeding animals in a confined space rather than their natural habitat and administration of drug such as antibiotics to the animals.

“The issue of industrial farming is not just a Nigerian problem, but a global issue.

“We are discussing animals that are not in their natural habitat, as well as other concerns such as the use of antibiotics and their treatment methods.

“Consequently, we are recipients of whatever has been administered to the animals because it ends up on our table.

“This is one of the reasons why we are calling on the government and other decision makers to please put in check international organisations in farming businesses, to be sure of their backgrounds and origins.

“We want to be sure we are eating healthy foods and not animals that have been administered all kinds because they want to make a profit, at the detriment of our health,” she said.

Speaking further, she urged the government to investigate the foreign companies by running a background check on them.

“The government should conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on these companies and also ensure they are building food relationships with the communities they have settled.

“They need to be aware of their development impact and, most importantly, how to manage their waste. Nigerians come first and not the profit.

“We are not anti-development, but we are saying due diligence must be done, funding out the antecedents of the companies and most importantly, development.

“There are a lot of people in the hospital today suffering from allergies because of what has been done to the food they have consumed.

“One of the factors is administering antibiotics to animals because they are taken from their natural habitat and put in a confined place. All we are saying is our lives matter, our food matters, and our environment is our life,” Bessey said.

Also speaking, the Program Manager of HEDA Resource Centre, Mayowa Shobo, during his presentation on deforestation and its impact on the communities, also spoke about the unlimited lamentations of rural settlers whose farms have been destroyed and do not enjoy community relations with agro companies in their community.

He proposed that to reduce harm and spread benefits fairly, several actions were needed.

“Companies should be required to pay decent wages, hire locally, and provide training in health and safety. Environmental rules must be enforced, with independent testing of water and air quality, buffer zones, and funds for cleanup.

“This is especially the role of NESREA and state environmental protection under the Ministry of Environment. Land deals must be transparent and include all community groups, with fair compensation.

“Complaints should be handled by independent bodies that report publicly on outcomes. Government should also invest in health centres, flood control and early warning systems, while supporting local food production through seeds, inputs and protection of smallholder plots.

“Finally, more attention should go to women and youth, who are often sidelined but carry much of the burden,” he proposed.

In his view, Public Health Expert, Solagbade Abimbola, explained that the health of people, animals, and the environment is one and indivisible, and said policies must evolve to reflect this interconnected reality, prioritising animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and public health resilience for generations to come.

“We must learn to integrate One Health principle into national and international policy frameworks, support multi-sectoral collaboration across health, veterinary, environmental, and agricultural sectors and invest in surveillance, research, and community education for long-term health security,” he said.