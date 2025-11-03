Experts Advocate Reimagining of ECOWAS, Integration of Women in Governance 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Experts from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have called for the reimagining of the regional body and inclusion of women in governance.

The experts who converged on Abuja at the weekend for a two-day Second Continental Edition of African Political Square and Expert Conference on Alternative Futures for ECOWAS @ 50, jointly organised with African Leadership Centre in Collaboration with Codesria and Wathi, argued that women and girls play vital roles in governance, peace, security, and economic development.

They also advocated citizen-driven reforms of the ECOWAS.

The panelists highlighted how females have made historical contributions in mobilizing for peace and informal economic activities across borders on the continent.

The key recommendations from the session included bridging policy-practice gaps, creating intergenerational spaces, and promoting transformational, ethical, and accountable leadership to dismantle rigid hierarchies, inspire cultural shifts, and ensure inclusive participation from community to regional levels.

Speakers noted persistent challenges rooted in patriarchal structures, cultural norms, and selective policy implementation, despite existing frameworks like ECOWAS Vision 2050 and national affirmative action laws in countries such as Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Ghana.

They also acknowledged progress made in the area of female parliamentary representation, with Senegal achieving over 40% through parity laws, while Nigeria lagged with only 4% in the Senate; ECOWAS itself was criticized for low 25% female representation and never having a female president in 50 years.

Key recommendations included bridging policy-practice gaps through enforcement of 30% quotas, creating intergenerational spaces, and promoting transformational, ethical, and accountable leadership that documents women’s histories and combats violence.

Speaking on ECOWAS of the People, Peace and Prosperity for all, the Executive Director, Institute for Democratic Governance

Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey called for leaders to stand up and provide leadership for the region, stressing that democracy is in trouble given recent happenings in the region.

He pointed out that since the three (Alliance of Sahel States) nations who departed ECOWAS made their decision, jihadists have emerged and have also taken advantage of the power vacuum also.

He argued that the ECOWAS of today is a much different organisation to the ECOWAS of 15 or 20 years ago.

Akwetey added that Democracy was in trouble, and few countries on the continent can provide the required leadership to turn this around, adhering to Agenda 2063 and related developmental goals.

On his part, Gen. El-Hadji Babacar Faye (rtd), a counter terrorism, defence and security expert, described as a major issue the perceptions of many people of the current ECOWAS architecture.

According to him they see ECOWAS as a bureaucratic institution and far removed from their daily realities.

He therefore argued for a new regional social contract based on trust–accountability.

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Russia, Amb. Abdullahi Shehu, stressed the need for flexible, people-centred integration.

He pointed out that what the regional body needed is the creation of resilient economies that focus on key sectors to enhance interdependence, energy, transportation and digital innovation.

He “also argued that ECOWAS must adopt a human-security approach that addresses the root causes of insecurity.

Director of Policy and Operations at Amanda Institute, Dr. Egghead Odewale, highlighted the disparity between transfer of money in Western countries and that of the local African currencies.

Furthermore, he argued that ECOWAS’s free movement of people is not as free as it appears on face value.

He argued that there are still impediments to free movement across ECOWAS, stressing that we need to decolonise ourselves and our institutions.

A gender inclusion and climate justice advocate, Ms. Hyeladzira James Mshelia, decried the low knowledge about ECOWAS among citizens.

She also highlighted how AI has fielded misinformation campaigns, fostering distrust about the regional organisation.

Mshelia also stressed that ECOWAS must reinvent its communication strategy, harnessing youth, and taking the message to the grassroots.