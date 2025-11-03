DSS Empowers 7,774 Vulnerable Households Across Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has commenced the disbursement of over N388 million under its empowerment initiative, targeting 7,774 of the most vulnerable households across the country.

Finding by THISDAY reveals that each beneficiary is receiving a seed fund of N50,000.

A source within the agency disclosed the initiative forms part of the Service’s ongoing non-kinetic approach to national security management, aimed at addressing socioeconomic vulnerabilities that often fuel insecurity.

Further findings also revealed the gesture by the Director-General of the DSS, Mr. Adeola Ajayi, is designed to complement ongoing efforts by President Bola Tinubu’s administration and respective state governments to cushion the impact of ongoing economic reforms.

According to another source, security heads, senior government officials, religious and traditional leaders, as well as respected community figures, were involved in identifying ten of the most vulnerable households in each of the 774 local government areas nationwide.

These households were selected to benefit from the over N388 million empowerment initiative.

“Each beneficiary across the 36 states of the federation will receive N50,000 as part of measures by the Service to win the hearts and minds of the less privileged and give them a sense of belonging,” the source explained.

The gesture – the first of its kind – is estimated to cost N388,700,000.

In Oyo State, several beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the DSS Director-General for what they described as a rare show of empathy and compassion.

One beneficiary, who identified himself simply as Pa Segun, said: “As a poor old man in my 80s, I never imagined that a day would come when the authorities would recognise my condition and bless me this way. Those who selected me were people I had never met, and they told me, ‘The Director-General of the DSS loves you and wants to support your family.’ I became emotional when I received the N50,000 – I thought I was dreaming.”

Another beneficiary, a woman who spoke through her son, said: “Help me thank the good man in Abuja who sent people to identify with us at a time we did not know where our next meal would come from.”

Also moved to tears was a widow with six children, who described the intervention as a miracle: “See, my son, this thing that just happened is unbelievable. I did not know that any government or individual would remember a poor widow like me, who has suffered since the death of my husband.

“May God bless the DG for putting smiles on our faces. My children and I will keep praying for him because he gave us hope when we had none.”

A source familiar with the Service’s internal operations said the initiative reflects DG Ajayi’s soft approach to security management.

“The DGSS, being an exceptional intelligence officer and consummate administrator, believes that beyond weapons and intelligence operations lies a non-kinetic approach to addressing the root causes of insecurity.

He understands that enemies of the state, including subversive elements, often exploit poverty to radicalise vulnerable citizens.

By reaching out to the poorest of the poor across all 36 states and the FCT, he is deliberately working to win hearts and minds and strengthen national stability,” the source noted.