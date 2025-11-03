ARCON Elevates 45 Advertising Professionals to Fellowship Status

Raheem Akingbolu

In a ceremony that underscored the continued evolution of Nigeria’s advertising profession, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), has conferred Fellowship status on 45 distinguished practitioners drawn from various segments of the nation’s marketing communications industry.

Held in Lagos, the event marked a significant milestone in the professionalisation of advertising practice in Nigeria. The Fellowship, regarded as the highest honour within ARCON, is conferred on individuals who have demonstrated sustained impact, intellectual contribution, and leadership in the field.

Speaking at the ceremony, ARCON Director-General, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, traced the regulatory journey of the profession from the Advertising Practitioners Registration Act of 1988 to the enactment of the ARCON Act 2022. He emphassed that the Fellowship is not merely ceremonial, but a call to uphold the integrity and dignity of the profession.

Chairman of the Fellowship Selection Committee, Mr. Emmanuel Ajufo, disclosed that 48 applications were received, out of which 45 candidates were deemed to have met the rigorous criteria. He commended the inductees for their dedication and urged them to remain torchbearers of ethical advertising practice.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of the newly inducted Fellows, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Fagade Abisoye Ayoyinka, expressed appreciation to ARCON for the honour bestowed.

He commended the Council’s leadership, noting that in recognition of the Director-General’s exploits at ARCON, he had reached out to Dr. Fadolapo upon assuming office at NIHOTOUR, drawing inspiration from his transformative work in the advertising industry. Fagade pledged that the inductees would remain committed to advancing the ideals of professionalism and excellence within the marketing communications ecosystem.