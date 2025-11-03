Anioma Leaders Reject Ned Nwoko’s Proposed State in South East, Call It Betrayal of History

Uzoma Mba

The Aniocha and Oshimili people have strongly opposed the bill sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko seeking the creation of Anioma State as the sixth state in Nigeria’s South East geopolitical zone, describing the move as a distortion of history and an affront to their collective identity.

In a communiqué issued by Njiko AniochaOshimili, mouthpiece of the Aniocha and Oshimili people, the group declared: “We, the Aniocha and Oshimili people, speak out unequivocally against Senator Ned Nwoko’s bill proposing Anioma State as the sixth state in the South East geopolitical zone. This stance betrays Anioma’s distinct identity, historical trajectory, and the vision of our past leaders like Senator (Obi) Nosike Ikpo, who represented Bendel East in the Nigerian Senate, and His Excellency Rt. Hon. Dennis Osadebey, the first Premier of the Midwest Region, Nigeria amongst others – who championed Anioma statehood before now.”

The communiqué emphasised that Anioma’s administrative history has never aligned with the South East, noting that its territories were part of the Benin and Delta provinces, later forming the Midwest and Bendel regions — now Edo and Delta States — which firmly situates Anioma within the South South region.

According to the statement, Senator Ned Nwoko’s argument “is founded on historical fallacy, ignoring the 1989 resolution of Anioma Royal Fathers: Anioma is Anioma; Anioma is not Igbo.”

The group stressed that Anioma represents a “syncretic culture area with diverse origins – Bini, Igara, Yoruba, Igbo – forming a distinct pathway.” It added that not all Anioma people speak Igbo as their native language, underscoring the region’s cultural diversity.

The communiqué further cited the respected Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, described as “an erudite scholar and legal luminary par excellence,” who, along with the leadership of Offac, Onu Ika, Ndokwa and other subnational groups, had cautioned against merging Anioma with the South East.

The group said this advice was ignored, adding that such disregard “denigrates the original concept of Anioma statehood championed by our leaders, predicated on sustaining Anioma’s independent identity within the South South.”

Condemning the proposal, the Aniocha and Oshimili people said, “We reject this attempt as a form of modern slavery, where a minority group wields power to subsume our distinct people.”

They recalled that during the Nigerian Civil War, Anioma communities faced marginalisation from the South East despite their contributions, warning against repeating such a divisive experience.

The communiqué noted that prominent Anioma indigenes, such as General Lucky Irabor, are “not of Igbo extraction,” highlighting the region’s plural identity.

Criticising the motive behind the bill, the group alleged that the proposal was “driven by South Eastern desires for increased population and landmass to amplify their national voice – a self-serving agenda disregarding Anioma’s prosperity.”

The group called for unity among Anioma subgroups in Ika and Ndokwa to resist the move and urged that a referendum be held to determine Anioma’s regional affiliation if necessary.

“We write to the Presidency and the National Assembly expressing our people’s resolute position: Anioma belongs in the South South geopolitical zone, honouring our history, culture, and administrative antecedents,” the statement said.

Concluding, the group declared: “Anioma is Anioma. We will not be auctioned for political ambition. We call on all Anioma sons and daughters to stand firm against this affront, defending our distinct identity and rightful regional affiliation.”