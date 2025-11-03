  • Monday, 3rd November, 2025

Aderogba Commends Oramah for Transformative Leadership

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB), Mr. ‘Niran Aderogba, has commended Professor Benedict Okechukwu Oramah for his exemplary leadership and far-reaching contributions to Africa’s trade and economic development during his tenure as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) from 2015 to 2025. 

Aderogba gave the commendation recently while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a send-off dinner held in honour of Professor Oramah in Cairo, Egypt, lauding him as a “visionary builder, bridge-maker, and catalyst for Africa’s economic renaissance.” 

“Professor Oramah’s decade at the helm of Afreximbank has been nothing short of transformative,” Aderogba stated. “He has not only strengthened Africa’s trade financing architecture but also inspired a generation of African institutions to think boldly, collaborate deeply, and act strategically for the continent’s prosperity.” 

He said Afreximbank, whose first financing deal in Nigeria was valued at $10 million, now undertakes transactions running into billions of dollars — a remarkable milestone that underscores the bank’s growing impact in advancing economic development across the African continent. 

