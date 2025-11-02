To Strengthen Collaboration with Lagos Govt, Uzoka-Anite, South-east Business Leaders Meet Sanwo-Olu

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite and prominent business leaders from the South-east region have paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in order to strengthen collaboration between the government and private sector investors.

Uzoka-Anite, who lauded Sanwo-Olu’s leadership and the remarkable strides his administration has made in advancing the development of Lagos State.

She said, “It’s always a pleasure to be in Lagos, a city that truly never sleeps, and one that continues to lead the way in innovation, enterprise, and economic growth.”

Uzoka-Anite stated that her visit was to first bring warm greetings and deep appreciation from the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun for “your outstanding leadership and for the remarkable strides your administration continues to make — not only in advancing the development of Lagos State, but also in supporting the broader national agenda for economic growth and fiscal stability in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration.”

According to her, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu particularly values the strong spirit of collaboration and partnership that Lagos has consistently shown towards the federal government through its pragmatic governance, forward-thinking reforms, and active cooperation on key initiatives such as the Lagos Green Line Metro Rail Project.

A statement issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga said the minister commended the governor, adding he had demonstrated that when the federal and state governments work together, progress is both achievable and sustainable.

Uzoka-Anite explained that the purpose of the visit was to comply with the presidential directives, which instructed all the ministers to immediately commence engagement with relevant stakeholders with a view to ensuring economic growth and development.

She added that the visit was to also inform the governor about “an initiative we are very excited about — the Government and Private Sector (GPS) Dialogue Series.”

“The idea behind the GPS Dialogue is simple but powerful: to create a regular, open space where government officials and private sector leaders can sit together, share perspectives, and design practical solutions for the challenges and opportunities before us,” the minister said.

She expressed the federal government’s readiness to collaborate with Lagos State in hosting the inaugural edition of GPS.

The minister informed that the second purpose of the visit was to “tell you more about some of the distinguished business leaders from the South-east who are based here in Lagos and have graciously joined me on this visit.

“They are a shining example of the Nigerian entrepreneurial spirit, people who have made Lagos their home and are contributing daily to its growth. Each of them represents a generation of business leaders who believe deeply in Nigeria’s potential and in the power of partnership with the government.”

While reaffirming the federal government’s unwavering commitment to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises, broadening access to finance, and strengthening partnership with the Lagos State Government on transformative business and regulatory reforms.

Responding, Governor Sanwo-Olu promised that Lagos State Government would continue to partner with the federal government, captains of industry and indeed all relevant stakeholders with a view to improving the lives of Nigerians.

He thanked the minister for choosing Lagos to host the maiden edition of GPS while also reaffirming his administration’s support to all Nigerians to thrive with equity, justice and honesty.