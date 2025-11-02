Tinubu Commends Kaduna Governor, Sani’s Peace Efforts, Says Kaduna Now a Model of Unity

•Southern Kaduna now with APC, says Speaker Abbas

John Shiklam in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has commended Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for fostering peace and inclusiveness in a state once defined by deep ethnic and religious divisions.

Speaking through his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, during the defection of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kafanchan yesterday, the president described the event as a reflection of a new spirit of unity taking root in Kaduna.

The ceremony, which saw the formal defection of senators and members of the House of Representatives from the opposition PDP, was held in Kafanchan — a predominantly Christian area in Southern Kaduna — and was attended by party leaders, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders.

He debunked the claim by the US President, Mr. Donald Trump that Christians are being killed in Nigeria, saying the claim was false.

Tinubu, while welcoming the defectors, said their decision to join the ruling party was a signal that Nigeria’s unity could no longer be undermined by divisive narratives. He dismissed claims that Christians were being targeted in Nigeria as unfounded, saying the gathering was proof that peace and political collaboration were thriving in one of the country’s most diverse states.

He urged the defectors to mobilise their communities to sustain the prevailing peace, noting that stability was essential for continued development and investment in Kaduna and across Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, declared that the Southern part of Kaduna State has now joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), owing to the exemplary leadership demonstrated by President Bola Tinubu.

The speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, said President Tinubu has prioritised the development of Southern Kaduna by bringing some laudable projects to the area.

Abbas, who went down memory lane, said, “for all its history since 1999, Southern Kaduna has been considered the stronghold of the PDP. For decades, they claimed ownership of your loyalty, your dreams, and your destiny. But today, that claim has ended.

“The people have reclaimed their power. The tide has turned. The old walls have fallen. And the people of Southern Kaduna now stand with the All Progressives Congress.”

Describing the defection of the two prominent politicians to the APC as a progressive move, the Speaker said Senator Katung and Hon. Amos “have chosen the path of progress. They have chosen to stand with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC. This is not an ordinary defection. It is a political earthquake. It is a new dawn in the politics of Kaduna South and, indeed, in Nigeria.”

“My brothers and sisters, this defection is a message. It is a message that the era of division is over. It is a message that the people of Southern Kaduna are ready to move forward with Nigeria’s progress. It is a message that the APC is now the home of unity, inclusion, and development.

“President Tinubu has shown an unmatched commitment to the development of Southern Kaduna. He has listened to your long-standing cries for inclusion and responded with action.

“The Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia, established by this administration, is a bold symbol of renewal and progress. It will soon open its doors to students and begin shaping the next generation of scientists, innovators, and thinkers.

“The establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan reflects the government’s deep commitment to the health and well-being of every citizen. It will bring quality healthcare closer to the people and strengthen medical services across Southern Kaduna.

“The creation of the Military Command Centre in Samaru Kataf marks a decisive step towards lasting peace and security. It demonstrates the government’s resolve to protect lives, defend communities, and restore confidence in the region’s safety.

“These are all living proofs of inclusion and justice. They show that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu leads not with promises, but with action. He is a leader who keeps his word and delivers development where it matters most,” he stated.

The Speaker added that the appointment of sons of Southern Kaduna to strategic national roles was a demonstration of the President’s commitment to develop the area.

“Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah has been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia. Professor Qurix Williams Barnabas has been appointed as the first Vice-Chancellor of the university. These appointments honour Southern Kaduna. They recognise excellence and integrity,” Abbas told the people.

Speaker Abbas also described Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, as “a strong pillar of support,” saying the governor’s “inclusive governance has opened doors for all. He has built bridges where divisions once stood. He has placed development above politics and unity above partisanship.”

The speaker said he has always regarded the people of Southern Kaduna as brothers and sisters, noting, “My love for this region is genuine and long-standing. The friendship I have shared with your leaders and communities is built on mutual respect and trust.

“Working with President Tinubu, we ensured the 2025 Budget reflects true inclusion. Southern Kaduna is now a priority for national development. These projects are not just for today. They are investments for the future. They will educate, empower, and connect our people for generations.

“We have secured major projects for your zone in the 2025 budget with the full support of President Tinubu. We made education a top priority. The 2025 Budget places Southern Kaduna at the centre of learning and opportunity.”

He called on the people to continue supporting the Tinubu administration and Governor Uba Sani’s government in Kaduna State.

Governor Sani, in his remarks, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to equity and inclusiveness, saying that from the outset, his government had pursued policies that bridged divides and spread development evenly across the state.

“From day one, our administration has been deliberate about inclusiveness — investing strategically in infrastructure, agriculture, education, healthcare, and community development,” he said. “We have ensured that progress reaches every corner, regardless of ethnic, religious, or political affiliation.”

He described peace and development as “inseparable twins,” noting that the success of the Kaduna Peace Model had transformed the state’s political landscape.

“Today, I am proud to say that no single elected official from Southern Kaduna is in the opposition — both at the state and federal levels,” the governor said, to loud applause. “This is a powerful testament to our shared unity, inclusivity, and the even spread of development across our state.”