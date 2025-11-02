Presidency: Tinubu Saw US CPC Row Coming, Acted Proactively 

* Cites president’s charge to service chiefs as America hints ‘new interest’ in Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Sunday said President Bola Tinubu was proactive ahead of the emerging diplomatic row from the United States’ administration over alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

This was coming hours after United States’ President, Donald Trump, suggested that Nigeria may face direct military consequences under Washington’s renewed “focus” on the country—coming barely a day after designating Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over alleged persecution of Christians.

Reacting to the latest threat of possible American military action in Nigeria issued by Trump on Saturday, presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, said the recent reorganisation in Nigeria’s military structure by President Tinubu and his instructions to the new service chiefs was an indication that he was well ahead of the American plots.

In a post on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, Onanuga said President Tinubu demonstrated foresight and firmness during the decoration of the newly confirmed service chiefs last Thursday, giving a clear directive that Nigeria would tolerate no new security threats or external attempts to undermine its sovereignty.

According to him, “President Bola Tinubu was well ahead of the orchestrated game unfolding in America as he told the new service chiefs on Thursday what Nigerians expect of them. No more excuses, he said. Nigerians want results.”

He then cited the president’s assertive charge to the military leadership, delivered ahead of Trump’s latest comments, stressing that the administration would not permit insecurity to linger nor allow emerging threats to fester in strategic regions.

President Tinubu had told the service chiefs: “Security threats are constantly evolving, constantly mutating. Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the North-central, North-west, and parts of the South. We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right in the head.

“Nigerians expect results, not excuses… Let’s stay ahead of those who seek to threaten our peace. Let us deploy technology where necessary.

“We cannot allow the crisis that began in 2009 to persist any longer. I promise to provide all the support you need to get the job done.”

The presidential media aide’s remarks came amid intensifying diplomatic exchanges after Washington’s CPC designation—a move Abuja has criticized as inaccurate and politically motivated.

Trump’s later public remark implying readiness to “act with force if necessary” against “religious intolerance” abroad heightened tension, drawing sharp reactions from Nigerian officials and civil society who insist the move is unjustified and intrusive.

The Tinubu government has repeatedly maintained that Nigeria guarantees religious freedom and is simultaneously tackling security threats across regions without prejudice to any faith group.