Osinbajo: Technology, Data Should Serve as Tool of Empowerment, Not Control

Sunday Ehigiator

A former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has urged human resource professionals and policymakers to ensure that technology and data are used to empower people rather than control them, stressing the need for ethical responsibility in the rapidly evolving world.

According to a statement signed by the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Ahmed Gobiri and issued yesterday after the closing ceremony of the 57th International Conference and Exhibition of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria in Abuja, Osinbajo said, “Data should serve as a tool of empowerment, not control.”

Osibanjo added, “AI has transformed everything about the world. The future of work is already here, shaped by rapid digital transformation and our youthful population. We must continue to reskill and upskill to meet the opportunities of the new world of work.”

The former vice president commended CIPM “for the giant strides it has made over the years in regulating people management practice in Nigeria,” noting that the institute had become a critical voice in ensuring that innovation and ethics coexist in the modern workplace.

Osinbajo’s comments come amid growing global debate over the ethical implications of artificial intelligence, automation, and data-driven decision-making in the workplace. Experts have raised concerns that while digital tools can enhance productivity, they also pose risks of job displacement, privacy breaches, and workplace surveillance if left unchecked.

Osibanjo’s renewed call for ethical responsibility in the digital age reflects ongoing efforts to ensure that innovation supports human development rather than undermines it.

On the ethical dimensions of technology, Osinbajo urged HR leaders to establish clear policies to guide the responsible use of AI and data.

“The ethical and responsible use of technology is critical. HR must ensure this by creating clear guidelines to regulate AI,” he said.

He also called for updated labour laws that reflect new workplace realities.

Highlighting the human side of work, Osinbajo urged employers to prioritise mental health, empathy and inclusive leadership as key drivers of productivity.

“Prioritise employee well-being and mental health. Create a culture of empathy and inclusion to maintain productivity,” he said.

According to him, “The future of work will not be determined by technology alone, but by how organisations integrate human values into their deployment, goal HR professionals are at the forefront of achieving. People, not technology, will determine the new world of work.”

“Nigeria’s future will not be written by technology, but by the people empowered to use it with wisdom, empathy, and vision,” he concluded.

The President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CIPM, Ahmed Gobir, in his remarks, charged participants to translate the insights gained at the conference into tangible results in their workplaces.

“Ensure you deploy the knowledge you gained from the conference in your various places of work,” he said.

Founded in 1968, CIPM is the country’s foremost professional body for human resource management. It plays a vital role in promoting best practices in people management, developing HR standards, and driving policy advocacy to strengthen organisational performance and national productivity.