Modernism Speaks with a Nigerian Accent

Alluring in scope and audacious in intent, the Nigeria Modernism exhibition at London’s Tate Modern redraws the world map of modern art, inscribing Nigeria into its canon with quiet authority. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

For once, the story of global modernism lifts its gaze beyond Paris and New York to those who shaped it from Lagos, Zaria and Nsukka. Nigeria Modernism, now showing at Tate Modern until May 2026, feels less like an exhibition than a long-overdue act of restitution—a righting of the record that has lingered too long in the wings. It might just as well be called a revolution—albeit one waged in silk gloves and hushed confidence. This is no riotous insurgency but a velvet mutiny: a movement that drifts through museum doors, charms the canon with a conspiratorial wink, then, almost mischievously, rewrites the script of art history with effortless grace.

Unfolding through a partnership between Access Holdings Plc, Coronation Group and Tate Modern, the exhibition traces a golden arc from the 1940s to the 1970s—decades brimming with artistic ferment and post-independence fervour. Fifty artists and more than 250 works collectively dismantle the fiction of modernism as Europe’s private invention. Here, modernity dances to a different beat: it sways in aso-oke, hums in pidgin, and converses with Picasso not as pupil but as peer.

At the heart of the exhibition stand seven wooden sculptures by Ben Enwonwu, commissioned in 1960—the year Nigeria drew its first independent breath—and now part of the Access Holdings Art Collection. Their poised figures rise like sentinels of reclaimed memory: elegant, unbowed, and quietly triumphant. Returned to London not as colonial trophies but as cultural envoys, they embody history’s most graceful reversal—Nigeria, once studied, now doing the teaching.

Moored in Enwonwu’s steady brilliance are kindred spirits who helped give modern Nigerian art its many dialects. Uzo Egonu abstracts memory into geometry, turning exile and belonging into delicate negotiations of colour and form. Ladi Kwali, the potter-queen of Abuja, shapes clay into quiet theology—each vessel a tribute to patience and poise. Circling them are Bruce Onobrakpeya, Uche Okeke, Yusuf Grillo, Demas Nwoko, Aina Onabolu and Kolade Oshinowo: artists who forged a visual language in which spirituality and experimentation converse with the ease of old friends. Together, they built a modernism that expanded rather than erased tradition—one that spoke to the world, yet never forgot the timbre of home.

Measured in equal parts diplomat and visionary, Enwonwu embodied the dual temperament of Nigeria’s modernism—its outward confidence tempered by inward reflection. If he negotiated with empire through poise and brushstroke, Bruce Onobrakpeya acted as its alchemist, fusing folklore, theology, and printmaking into a luminous alloy of faith and form. Yusuf Grillo’s indigo saints, serene and meditative, hold the stillness of stained glass, while Uche Okeke’s line drawings pulse with mythic urgency. Together with Demas Nwoko, Aina Onabolu, and Kolade Oshinowo, they forged a distinctly Nigerian idiom: a modernism that embraced tradition without surrendering to it, speaking to the world while retaining the cadence of home.

To call it a milestone would scarcely suffice. For Tate Modern, Nigeria Modernism represents the most comprehensive survey of Nigerian modern art ever staged in Britain; for Nigeria, it is a declaration of reclamation—an assertion that its modernists were never latecomers, but active interlocutors in the global avant-garde. “Seeing our art on the walls of Tate Modern filled me with indescribable pride,” remarked Amaechi Okobi, Chief Communications Officer at Access Holdings. “It felt as though home had travelled—Nigeria itself being celebrated in the heart of London.”

That sentiment rippled through the opening, described by Ngozi Akinyele of Coronation Group as the largest in Tate’s 25-year history. “We are stewarding a renaissance,” she said, “in art as in music, film, and fashion—a renaissance that restores dignity and belonging.” Her observation resonates with striking clarity: if Afrobeats has already colonised the world’s playlists, Nigeria’s painters and sculptors are now remapping the museum, staking their claim on walls once thought beyond reach.

Both Access Holdings and Coronation Group extend the partnership beyond the hushed galleries of Tate, sponsoring student tours and cultural-education programmes that keep the conversation alive back home. Access continues to expand its corporate collection and mentorship schemes, while Coronation’s galleries sustain a dialogue between modern and contemporary African art. The collaboration feels less like corporate branding than a form of aesthetic diplomacy—where commerce and culture meet with the ease of old friends, and influence is exercised with unassuming grace.

Inside the exhibition, the atmosphere tilts toward the transcendent. Kwali’s clay radiates quiet conviction, each vessel a tribute to patience and poise. Grillo’s indigo blues hum with devotional serenity, holding the stillness of stained glass in their luminous depth. Onobrakpeya’s prints murmur with encoded myth, intricate and alive, conjuring a world where folklore and modernity entwine. Together, these works generate their own weather—vibrant, electric, insistently Nigerian. Here, modernism speaks not as borrowed vocabulary but as mother tongue, fluent in tradition yet unafraid of reinvention.

“This is not just Nigeria on display,” remarks one curator. “This is Nigeria taking its place in world history.” After decades of being sidelined in art-historical narratives, Nigeria’s modernists now occupy the centre—not as curiosities but as co-authors of modernity. Nigeria Modernism also gestures toward a subtler, deeper restitution. Beyond the ceremonial return of bronzes, it restores narrative agency: the power to define one’s own modernity. It reminds the viewer that Nigeria’s artists were never waiting for permission to be modern; they were merely waiting for recognition.

Shimmering in the subdued light of Tate Modern’s galleries, that recognition glows. Modernism here speaks in Yoruba cadence, hums in Igbo idiom, and keeps time to the earthy percussion of Gwari clay. It is confident, complex, and gloriously self-possessed. As the Thames drifts past the museum’s concrete flank, the works inside radiate something larger than art: reclamation, affirmation, and the quiet jubilation of a history finally heard.