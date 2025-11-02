Iwobi, Bassey, Chukwueze in Action as Fulham End Losing Streak at Wolves

• Arsenal continue impressive start to the season, go seven points clear

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian Internationals, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze were in action as Fulham ended their four-match losing streak with a 3-0 win against Wolves on Saturday evening.

While Bassey was in action all 90 minutes, Iwobi was substituted by Adama Traore in the 89th minute while Chukwueze who is enjoying his role supplying passes from the wing, came on as a 77 minute replacement for one of the scorers, Harry Wilson.

Ryan Sessegnon opened the scoring for Fulham in the ninth minute then on 36 minute Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off for Wolves.

Fulham capitalised and doubled their lead on 62 minutes through Harry Wilson before an own goal by Yerson Mosquera made it 3-0 in favour of Fulham.

The win took Fulham to 11th position on the league table while Wolves with Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare remain bottom with no win after 10 games.

At Selhurst Park Chrisantus Uche and Frank Onyeka were benched in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win against Brentford.

The win moves Palace to seventh on 16 points whole Brentford are in 12th spot on 13 points.

Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Arsenal continued their impressive start to the season with a comfortable 2-0 win at Burnley to make it nine consecutive victories in all competitions.

Goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice sealed the win – their fifth in a row in the league – as Mikel Arteta’s side moved seven points clear at the top, albeit having played a game more than some of their rivals.

At the Nottingham Forest’s City Ground, Manchester United were forced to a 2-2 draw by the host. The Red Devils were cruising to another win in the Premier League when their former player, Amad Diallo, scored the equalizer with nine minutes to end of the game.

In the first game of the day, Brighton and Hove Albion spanked Leeds United 3-0.

In North London, Joao Pedro ended his 10-game goal drought to give Chelsea a deserved 1-0 victory as Tottenham were booed off after another dismal home performance.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been struggling for both fitness and form but confidently chipped in the winner after persistent pressing by Moises Caicedo forced defender Micky van de Ven into a mistake inside his own box.

Pedro could have scored three by half-time but for two fine saves by Italian keeper Guglielmo Vicario who saved low to his right and then reacted quickly to tip away a volley.

But in the end, that solitary goal was enough to beat a Spurs side that lacked creativity and registered just three shots on goal.