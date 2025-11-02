Edo is Completely for Tinubu in 2027 Presidential Election, Okpebholo, APC Leaders Declare

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, at the weekend led a coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, where he formally endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, noted that the endorsement, which took place in Edo Central, brought together key political figures, including the Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa; Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and the Minister for Regional Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh, among others.

The event also featured the official reception of prominent decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) into the APC, signaling a renewed sense of unity and momentum within the ruling party ahead of the next general election.

Among other dignitaries present were the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku; former Deputy Governor, Chief Pius Odubu; Senator Mathew Urhoghide; Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; APC State Chairman, Jarret Tenebe; and Edo Central senatorial leader, Major-General Cecil Isegaigbe (rtd.).

Governor Okpebholo, while addressing party faithful, expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for his continued support of the Edo people, particularly in infrastructure development.

Okpebholo said, “I want to thank Mr. President for what he’s doing for the Edo people. We will let him know that we are for him completely.”

“When I went to Abuja to discuss the road infrastructure challenge. The Minister of Works came down to inspect it. Now, the Agbor Road, among other projects, has been approved, and in a few weeks, you’ll see caterpillars working on the Agbor Road. The president is not coming here to campaign because we have already done the campaign.”

The governor also promised to remain connected to his roots even after his tenure, emphasising that service to the people remains his top priority.

Former governor of the state, Senator Oshiomhole, praised both President Tinubu and Governor Okpebholo for fostering stability and development.

Oshiomhole said: “One of the things the governor always reminds us is that he is not borrowing to execute projects.”

“If the President had not created a transparent financial environment, many of his ideas could have died in his head. When you have a good driver, you retain him. Constant change can make the vehicle collapse.”

In his remarks, the Minister for Regional Development, Momoh, described President Tinubu’s administration as one that has introduced the most far-reaching reforms in Nigeria’s history.

“No administration since independence has embarked on impactful reforms like President Tinubu’s. These reforms will put Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development,” he said.

Thereafter, General Isegaigbe moved the motion for the formal adoption of President Tinubu as the APC’s preferred candidate for 2027, seconded by Hon. Joe Ikpea, Senator representing Edo Central, and unanimously adopted by Senator Oshiomhole and other leaders.

To strengthen mobilisation efforts, four campaign buses were donated through the Office of the Special Adviser on Youths to coordinators from Edo North, Edo Central, and Edo South.

New entrants from the PDP and LP, led by Hon. Emmanuel Okoduwa, Hon. Patrick Iluobe, Ehime Edangbe, and Hon. Anthony Iselobho, were formally welcomed into the APC fold.

The new members pledged loyalty to the party and vowed to work tirelessly for President Tinubu’s re-election.