At Project Inauguration, Adebayo Promises to Lead Oyebanji’s Re-election Campaign 

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The first civilian Governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, has pledged to lead Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s re-election campaign train for the 2026 governorship election in appreciation of the governor’s superlative performance, which has positively impacted the state.

Adebayo, who governed Ekiti State under the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) between 1999 and 2003, averred that he won’t be leading the campaign on account of party affiliation, but on the premise of Oyebanji’s scintillating performance and fidelity to Ekiti citizens since 2022.

The former Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, said this in Ikole Ekiti, at the weekend, while commissioning the 20-kilometre Ikole-Ara-Isinbode road constructed by Governor Oyebanji’s administration, as part of the activities commemorating the third anniversary of his government.

Appraising Oyebanji’s government in the last three years, Adebayo scored the government high in road and power infrastructure; health care delivery, agriculture, and human capital development, among others.

He also thanked Governor Oyebanji for standing by him while he was governor between 1999 and 2003 and for the honour he has always accorded him ever since.

The former governor said he felt pain that he couldn’t construct the Ara- Isinbode- Ikole road during his tenure due to financial impediment.

This, he said, made the project very impressive and dear to his heart. He said he felt highly fulfilled coming around to commission the same road years after.

Adebayo said he was proud of Governor Oyebanji’s superlative exploits in all sectors of the economy, urging the electorate to massively vote and retain him in power till 2030.

“If you look at our governor, he is a great son. God is using him for Ekiti. I am always very enthusiastic about his issues, because he is special to me.

“When I came to Ekiti in 1998 to begin my political journey, Governor Oyebanji was the first person to join me. He worked with me and we won that election.

“Even when I lost reelection in 2003, he stood by me and we still maintain that cordial relationship up to today. I am grateful to you for your loyalty and steadfastness to the Ekiti people.

“When the campaign starts for your reelection in 2026, I will be at the forefront, because you have not disappointed us”.

In his submission, Governor Oyebanji, who went down memory lane, revealed that he undertook the road project because it was part of what pained Adebayo most.

The governor added that the former Governor Segun Oni also took steps to reconstruct the road, but couldn’t due to unforeseen circumstances.

Representing the contractor that prosecuted the project, Dromo International Company Limited, Mr. Folorunso Omoya, appreciated the governor for patronising indigenous contractors, saying this has motivated him to execute the project to specification to indicate that they have the expertise.

In their commendations, the Elekole of Ikole Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Fasiku; Alara of Ara Ekiti, Oba Samuel Fatoba, and Onisin of Isinbode, Oba Akinyemi Adesoji, said the road looked jinxed from time immemorial, because of its parlous and dangerous state, describing the quality as the best in Ekiti.