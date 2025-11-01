Tourism Expert, Akamadu Bags Humanity Award

Charles Ajunwa

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AfroCultour Limited, Chuks Akamadu, has been nominated for the Excellence in Service to Humanity Award by the African Christian Movies Award (ACMA).

According to a statement from the organisers, the honour will be formally conferred on Akamadu during the sixth edition of the continental awards slated for November 15, 2025, in Lagos.

The ACMA Awards Committee said Akamadu’s nomination was in recognition of his philanthropic and charitable initiatives, which have positively impacted lives and renewed hope among the less-privileged.

The organisers described the award as an expression of appreciation for Akamadu’s contributions to humanity and his commitment to promoting Christian values through social impact and empowerment.

Instituted by Christian leaders from various denominations in Nollywood, ACMA seeks to promote evangelisation and ecumenism through entertainment, while celebrating individuals and organisations advancing the Christian faith and humanitarian causes.

Akamadu, a lawyer, tourism expert and cultural entrepreneur, has been instrumental in advancing creative collaborations across Africa through AfroCultour Limited, a platform that promotes cultural exchange, tourism and youth empowerment.

In his reaction to the nomination, Akamadu expressed appreciation to the organisers for the recognition, describing it as a motivation to do more for society.

He reaffirmed his commitment to championing causes that uplift humanity and advance moral and cultural values across the continent.