NSA, British High Commission Condole with Governor Yahaya over Death of Internal Security Commissioner

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has commiserated with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and the Government of Gombe State over the tragic death of the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Col. Abdullahi Bello (rtd), who died in a motor accident alongside his police orderly and driver.

Delivering the NSA’s condolence message in Gombe yesterday, a delegation from the Office of the National Security Adviser, led by Dr. Agrih Dauda Sukukum, Assistant Director, Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), described the late commissioner as a disciplined officer, an astute administrator and a patriot who devoted his life to the service of his country.

Sukukum recalled that Col. Bello’s last official engagement was during the North-East Regional Consultation on the Development of a National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) Framework held in Maiduguri, Borno State, where he made far-reaching contributions to the national security discourse.

“The late commissioner was an upright gentleman, highly knowledgeable in security matters and an invaluable ally to our counterterrorism unit in advancing the National Action Plan on Security. He shared insightful perspectives, including the role of the Deradicalisation Camp in Malam Sidi Gombe State, which he described as a model for peacebuilding and rehabilitation in the region. His demise is a great loss not only to Gombe State but to the entire national security community,” Sukukum said.

Similarly, the British High Commission in Nigeria has extended its condolences to the Government and people of Gombe State over the tragic loss.

The message, delivered by Dr. Okoha Ukiwo, Team Lead for the Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRING) programme, expressed the Commission’s sympathy with Governor Yahaya and his administration at this difficult time.

Ukiwo noted that the late Col. Bello played a significant role in enhancing regional peace and counterinsurgency collaboration, particularly during the North-East Regional Consultation for the Harmonisation of the National Framework on Disarmament, organised by the ONSA.

“We were privileged to benefit from his deep knowledge, wide experience, and consummate passion for peacebuilding,” he said.

In his response, Governor Yahaya described the late commissioner as a gallant soldier, a patriotic officer, and an outstanding public servant who gave his all to the service of the state and the nation.

“I met him after his retirement from the Nigerian Army, and he proved to be a man of integrity, courage and competence. And in our effort to strengthen internal security and coordination, we found in him the right person to lead that important ministry; and he never disappointed. His passing is a personal loss to me, to the Government, and to all peace-loving people of Gombe State. But we take solace in the will of God, who gives and takes as He pleases.”

Yahaya expressed gratitude to the NSA and the British High Commission for their solidarity and words of comfort, assuring that the state will continue to uphold the ideals of peace, professionalism and commitment that the late Col. Bello stood for.