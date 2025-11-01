Nike Okundaye Congratulates Blogger for Winning Letsgo Nigeria Tourism Award

Nigeria’s textile queen and founder of Nike Art Galleries, Chief Mrs. Nike Okundaye has lauded the travel content creator Ally Dosumu, 32, for advancing Nigeria tourism.

Dosumu known as @hallydoss on instagram won Letsgo Nigeria Tourism Personality of the Third Quarter 2025.

She slugged it out with other travel writers and bloggers in a competition organised by Letsgo Nigeria to emerge the winner.

The travel content creator studied Pharmacology, Toxicology and Therapeutics at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

Interestingly, the health and fitness entrepreneur said she is “passionate about inspiring people to explore, grow, and live intentionally.”

Letsgo Nigeria, the leading tourism promotion initiative is dedicated to showcasing Nigeria’s rich heritage.

The prestigious recognition celebrates passionate digital creators who spotlight Nigeria’s beauty, culture, and attractions to audiences worldwide.

The competition aims to recognise and reward the most dedicated online tourism promoters who showcase the beauty and cultural heritage of Nigeria through their content.

While presenting the winner with a certificate, Okundaye affectionately called Mama Nike congratulated Dosumu for her dedication in tourism promotion.

Mama Nike urged the winner to do more as her efforts will always be recognised.

” You’re welcomed our Queen. You have done well to tell people about our galleries, our beaches and hotels. Nigeria has many tourism attractions and they are all beautiful. I’m happy local and foreign tourists are coming. Adding: “Letsgo Nigeria is doing a good job.”

The organisers of Letsgo Nigeria said:

“We organise a quarterly voting competition for online Nigerian tourism promoters. This initiative does not only incentivizes content creators but also significantly boosts the visibility of Nigerian tourism on a global platform.”

It is gathered that Letsgo Nigeria is aware for some time that there’s a significant demand among travellers for Nigeria tourist products and services and the tourism promoters who have come up with idea of promoting Nigeria to fulfill the demand.

Dosumu hinted on what made her work to stand out.

“My work highlights Nigeria’s beauty, culture, and diversity while blending travel, wellness, and mindset storytelling to both local and global audiences,” she said.

The award ceremony on Sunday, themed “A Day of Culture & Culinary Delights,” offered the winner an unforgettable one-day tourism experience in Lekki, Lagos.

Dosumu took part in a diverse activities while visiting stunning attractions in order to discover a range of travel experiences.

The winner was personally received by foremost Travel journalist and tourism Ambassador Justina Okpanku and honoured with a traditional welcome and meet-and-greet with Chief Mrs. Nike Okundaye also know as Mama Nike.

She discovered and had Lunch in a gourmet restaurant, exquisite Mega Chicken in Lekki, Lagos.

The fun didn’t stop at Mega Chicken, Dosumu enjoyed Nike Art Gallery, legendary hospitality.

It was hard to contain her excitement when the Letsgo Nigeria winner arrived at the gallery housing over 25, 000 artworks by over 2, 000 Nigerian artists. It is a big exhibition of all types.

After an epic day at the gallery where the winner of Letsgo Nigeria winner was celebrated by a standby cultural band,

Okundaye said Nike Art Galleries including the newly opened Nike Art Gallery, Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, Ogun State are doing well.

It is gathered that

Nike Art Gallery, Abuja, the largest after Nike Art Gallery, Lagos has hosted 11 world’s presidents, two years after the modern space was open.

The Tourism Personality Third Quarter 2025, Dosumu said she had a fantastic outing.

“I believe in the immense potential of Nigeria tourism and I’m honoured to be recognised by Letsgo Nigeria as the Tourism Personality of the Third Quarter 2025,” she said.

The CEO of Letsgo Nigeria, a division of Letsgo Continent Limited, Mr. Kolade Ayorinde said the

the experience will be documented with promotional photos and videos for social media, amplifying the reach of Nigeria’s vibrant tourism story.

According to him,

Letsgo Nigeria will continue to drive innovation in tourism through their flagship projects.

Letsgo Nigeria Mobile App* (140,000+ downloads) is a digital guide to Nigeria’s people, places, and culture.

Letsgo Nigeria Tourist Map* – the first print map combining transport infrastructure and tourism gems.

Letsgo Nigeria Tourism Personality* – a quarterly competition recognises online tourism ambassadors.

Letsgo Nigeria is partnering with the relevant tourism industry organisations in a major push to secure Nigeria’s place on the tourist map.

“With strategic partnerships including the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Nigerian embassies across Europe, and the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Letsgo Nigeria is committed to connecting the world with Nigeria’s attractions,” he said.