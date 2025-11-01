  • Saturday, 1st November, 2025

NDDC Boss Dissociates Self from Reports Attributing Purported Arrest to Gov Diri

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt 

The Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has dissociated himself from a recent report in the media attributing his rumoured arrest to the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

In a statement signed by his Senior Advocate on Media, Willie Etim, the NDDC boss condemned in very strong terms the news report attributed to a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogbuku further condemned the alleged report which insinuated a rift between himself and the governor, and cautioned that there is no rivalry in the APC family in Bayelsa State.

“It is also important to clarify that any comments or opinions expressed by anyone on political matters in Bayelsa State should be regarded strictly as their personal views and not as a representation of the views or position of Dr. Ogbuku.

“The attempt to link the governor to political controversies or rumours of arrest is both misleading, mischievous and unnecessary,” Etim stated.

The statement added, “We want to use this medium to express our sincere apology for any embarrassment the publications may have caused the governor and call on all party faithful to exercise restraint in public commentary, especially when such remarks could mislead the public or misrepresent facts.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.