NDDC Boss Dissociates Self from Reports Attributing Purported Arrest to Gov Diri

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has dissociated himself from a recent report in the media attributing his rumoured arrest to the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

In a statement signed by his Senior Advocate on Media, Willie Etim, the NDDC boss condemned in very strong terms the news report attributed to a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogbuku further condemned the alleged report which insinuated a rift between himself and the governor, and cautioned that there is no rivalry in the APC family in Bayelsa State.

“It is also important to clarify that any comments or opinions expressed by anyone on political matters in Bayelsa State should be regarded strictly as their personal views and not as a representation of the views or position of Dr. Ogbuku.

“The attempt to link the governor to political controversies or rumours of arrest is both misleading, mischievous and unnecessary,” Etim stated.

The statement added, “We want to use this medium to express our sincere apology for any embarrassment the publications may have caused the governor and call on all party faithful to exercise restraint in public commentary, especially when such remarks could mislead the public or misrepresent facts.”