London Derby Tops Premier League MatchDay 10 on SuperSport

The Premier League enters its 10th week, with title ambitions, survival battles and managerial pressure brewing.

League leaders, Arsenal, play at Burnley today at 4:00 pm. The match, as every other game of the weekend, will be live on DStv and GOtv. The fixture airs on SS Football (GOtv Ch. 61, DStv Ch. 205).

At the same time, Nottingham Forest host Manchester United.

The London derby at 6:30 pm sees Tottenham host Chelsea. Thomas Frank’s Spurs are flying high in third after a 3–0 win over Everton, while Chelsea are still reeling from a 2–1 league loss to Sunderland last weekend.

Later at 9:00 pm, Liverpool face Aston Villa at Anfield in a pressure-filled encounter. Arne Slot’s champions have lost four straight league matches, the latest a 2-3 defeat to Brentford. Villa, fresh from a 1–0 win over Manchester City, will back themselves to extend Liverpool’s slump.

Sunday’s action concludes with Manchester City hosting Bournemouth at 5:30 pm. Pep Guardiola’s side will aim to recover from their defeat to Villa and maintain pressure on Arsenal, having beaten Swansea in the Carabao Cup earlier in the week. Bournemouth, the surprise of the season in second place, will relish the challenge of facing the champions at the Etihad.

All other Premier League fixtures air live on SS Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv Ch. 203).