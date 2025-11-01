  • Saturday, 1st November, 2025

London Derby Tops Premier League MatchDay 10 on SuperSport

Sport | 18 hours ago

The Premier League  enters its 10th week, with title ambitions, survival battles and managerial pressure brewing.

League leaders, Arsenal, play at Burnley today at 4:00 pm. The match, as every other game of the weekend, will be live on DStv and GOtv.  The fixture airs on SS Football (GOtv Ch. 61, DStv Ch. 205).

At the same time, Nottingham Forest host Manchester United.

The London derby at 6:30 pm sees Tottenham host Chelsea. Thomas Frank’s Spurs are flying high in third after a 3–0 win over Everton, while Chelsea are still reeling from a 2–1 league loss to Sunderland last weekend.

Later at 9:00 pm, Liverpool face Aston Villa at Anfield in a pressure-filled encounter. Arne Slot’s champions have lost four straight league matches, the latest a 2-3 defeat to Brentford. Villa, fresh from a 1–0 win over Manchester City, will back themselves to extend Liverpool’s slump.

Sunday’s action concludes with Manchester City hosting Bournemouth at 5:30 pm. Pep Guardiola’s side will aim to recover from their defeat to Villa and maintain pressure on Arsenal, having beaten Swansea in the Carabao Cup earlier in the week. Bournemouth, the surprise of the season in second place, will relish the challenge of facing the champions at the Etihad.

All other Premier League fixtures air live on SS Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv Ch. 203).

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.