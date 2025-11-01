  • Saturday, 1st November, 2025

FG Rejects Trump’s Designation of Nigeria as ‘Country of Particular Concern’

Breaking | 13 seconds ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has rejected President Donald Trump designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern”.

The government said these claims do not reflect the situation on the ground.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, explained that Nigerians of all faiths have long lived, worked, and worshipped together peacefully.

He stressed that the President Bola Tinubu administration remains committed to fighting terrorism, strengthening interfaith harmony, and protecting the lives and rights of all its people.

Ebienfa said the country will continue to engage constructively with the Government of the United States, with the essence to deepen mutual understanding of regional dynamics and the country’s ongoing peace and security efforts.

The statement read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria notes the recent remarks by U.S. President Donald J. Trump alleging large-scale killings of Christians in Nigeria and calling for the country’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

“While Nigeria appreciates global concern for human rights and religious freedom, these claims do not reflect the situation on the ground. Nigerians of all faiths have long lived, worked, and worshipped together peacefully.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria remains committed to fighting terrorism, strengthening interfaith harmony, and protecting the lives and rights of all its people.

“Nigeria will continue to engage constructively with the Government of the United States to deepen mutual understanding of regional dynamics and the country’s ongoing peace and security efforts.”

