BEYOND DAVIDO’S FIVE-STAR CONCERT

Akwa Ibom is a destination of choice in Nigeria, reckons EKEMINI JAMES

When Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, announced Akwa Ibom as the first stop of his 5IVE Alive Tour, many people thought it would be just another concert. But what happened in Uyo went beyond music.

Beneath the spectacle was a story of World class infrastructure, peace, and the growing influence of culture as a tool of economic development. The event was indeed a demonstration of how art can align with governance to shape a state’s identity and economy.

Davido’s decision to begin his Nigerian tour in Akwa Ibom was a deliberate choice rooted in appreciation for what the state represents and has become in a short span of time, under a succession of quality leadership.

Davido himself said that while scouting for locations across Africa, Akwa Ibom stood out because of its world-class facilities and organized environment.

“We were looking around Africa, and Akwa Ibom was top on the list. You have a standard facility, that’s why we are starting here.” Davido said.

That statement alone carries more weight and meaning than a compliment by global megastar. It serves to acknowledge that quality infrastructure and effective governance can attract global attention even in the entertainment industry.

Beyond that, his choice validates years of public investment in infrastructure and tourism development. The concert showed that when government creates an enabling environment, the creative sector naturally finds a home there.

The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium provided the perfect setting for the concert. Its world-class design, security, and accessibility symbolized the state’s progress and readiness to host major events.

That night, Uyo came alive as thousands of fans arrived from neighbouring states and beyond, hotels were fully booked, local transport operators worked overtime, and the streets buzzed with excitement as vendors, artisans, and small businesses seized the opportunity.

The multiplier effect of tourism was on full display. As tourism scholar Richard Sharpley once observed that, “Every tourist dollar spent in a destination can circulate several times before it leaves the economy.”

Davido, who has toured cities across the world, commended Governor Umo Eno for maintaining stability and creating a safe, youth-friendly atmosphere.

In living to his billing as an epitome of compassion, Governor Umo Eno generously offered 15,000 complimentary tickets which opened the doors for countless young people to partake in the memorable moment of collective celebration.

Governor Eno’s approach to governance has consistently highlighted youth engagement and the creative industry as pillars of development. His ARISE Agenda aims to diversify Akwa Ibom’s economy beyond oil, placing emphasis on culture, tourism, and innovation.

Already, Uyo is fast emerging as the tourism capital of Nigeria – a city of peace, beauty, and boundless promise. Governor Eno’s vision of growing Akwa Ibom beyond oil is unfolding through strategic investments in hospitality, infrastructure, and the creative economy.

The Ibom International Convention Centre, the 200-room Ibom Hotel, and the soon-to-be-unveiled ARISE Shopping City, all strategically located within the Udo Udoma business district, while the soon-to-be-unveiled ARISE Park – once an erosion site all reflects the governor’s visionary approach to position Uyo as a thriving centre of enterprise and tourism.

With the investment in the aviation sector, the success of Ibom Air, and the serenity of the state, Uyo is positioning itself as the preferred destination for conferences, leisure, and cultural discovery.

The concert showed how a single event can ignite multiple layers of opportunity, from hospitality to logistics, from creativity to community pride.

Davido may have come to entertain, but his choice of Akwa Ibom carried a deeper message. It showed that when bold vision, good leadership, peace, serene environment and infrastructure intersect at the juncture of development, a community becomes not just a location, but moreso a destination.

Without a scintilla of controversy, the combined leadership of Governors Obong Victor Attah, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Mr. Udom Emmanuel and Pastor Umo Eno, has turned Akwa Ibom State into a destination of choice in Nigeria and beyond.

James writes from Uyo