Alex Iwobi:Leading with Legends

When on October 31, 2015, an Hale End Academy, Alex Iwobi made his Premier League debut, coming on as a stoppage-time substitute for Emirates hero, Mesut Özil, in Arsenal’s 3–0 win at Swansea City, little did he know that one day he would be making history in the English top tier. Last weekend, the Super Eagles midfielder joined the exclusive 300 Premier League appearances club when Newcastle hosted Fulham, to become the only Nigerian player to have played 300 Premier League games and the fifth African to achieve the feat

Last Saturday, Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, joined the exclusive club of African players to have played 300 Premier League games as he played full 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-2 loss to Newcastle at St. James’ Park.

Prior to last Saturday’s encounter at St. James’ Park, the Nigeria international had already surpassed compatriot, Shola Ameobi to become Nigeria’s most-capped player in Premier League history.

By reaching 300 appearances, Iwobi cements his legacy as one of the finest Nigerians to have played in England’s top flight, while he also becomes the fifth African to achieve the feat, joining Kolo Toure (353), Mohamed Salah (309), Wilfried Zaha (305), and Jordan Ayew (305).

Iwobi has indeed expressed his happiness after beating his uncle, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Shola Ameobi’s record in the Premier League.

His record came in Fulham’s narrow 2-1 loss to Newcastle United at St James’ Park last Saturday afternoon, as the midfielder was in the starting 11 for the tightly contested match, which ultimately saw the Magpies snatch a late victory.

Speaking to Fulham’s official website after the match, Iwobi expressed his pride in surpassing these respected figures.

“It’s amazing. It’s a big achievement to lead that, with the likes of Shola Ameobi and even my uncle, who participated in the Premier League,” he said.

“It’s an honour, but I’m not done yet, I’m going to keep on going and hopefully keep the record going.”

The Super Eagles international took time to honour two Nigerian football legends who preceded him in the English top flight: his uncle, Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha, and Shola Ameobi.

Okocha, a celebrated figure at Bolton Wanderers, played in 124 Premier League matches, while Newcastle United icon Ameobi retired with 298 appearances to his name.

Iwobi’s landmark 300 appearances are distributed across his time at three clubs: 100 for Arsenal, 123 for Everton, and 77 for his current side, Fulham.

The manner of Fulham’s loss to Newcastle United was, however, a tough pill for Iwobi to swallow.

“The lads fought back well and looked set to take at least a point away from St James’ Park, but a 90th minute Bruno Guimarães effort meant we left empty handed.

“Of course, we’re very disappointed,” Iwobi said. “We knew it was going to be a hard game and a tough place to come to, but if we don’t win then we shouldn’t lose, and maintain the draw.

“Unfortunately, a last minute winner is a dagger in the heart, but we have to pick ourselves up and go into next week’s game.

“Going into the second half, we had the bigger spark. Obviously, there was a lot of changes, there was a lot more dynamism going on down the flanks, so we were able to hurt them and create a few chances, but if we don’t take our chances, good teams like Newcastle can punish us.

“We were able to create chances against a great Newcastle side. We limited their chances as well, even though a couple of mistakes punished us.

“As long as we stay consistent, give 100 per cent and stay focused until 90-plus minutes, I’m sure we can get the results that we need to.”

The fixture marked Iwobi’s 300th Premier League appearance, making him the first Nigerian player to reach that milestone.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s a big achievement to lead that, with the likes of Shola Ameobi and even my uncle (Jay-Jay Okocha) that’s participated in the Premier League.

“It’s an honour, but I’m not done yet, I’m going to keep on going and hopefully keep the record going.”

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Iwobi moved to England as a child and progressed through Arsenal’s prestigious Hale End Academy.

At 29 years of age, Iwobi has spent the past decade playing regular Premier League football, but it’s clear that he’s reached a new level at Fulham since joining in 2023. His first season in West London would see him surpass John Obi Mikel as the Nigerian with the most minutes played in the Premier League.

Iwobi’s versatility and in-game intelligence has enabled him to slot into a number of roles from left winger to right winger to interior midfielder, capable of working his magic and threading the ball into advanced areas. He doesn’t need all the spotlight – he’s someone who is more than capable of sacrificing and playing in an “unnatural role” in order to allow other players thrive in their preferred position. Wherever he plays, Iwobi makes a difference with his ability to dribble out of tight areas, eviscerate defenses with a well-timed through ball, and use his physical prowess and close control to avoid coughing up possession and keeping the ball glued to his feet.

He’s showcased his physical mettle time and time again and has proven more than capable of doing the dirty work to help his team out when required,

“Alex Iwobi has always been a very important player for Nigeria and Fulham and that’s going to continue,” stated ex- Nigeria international, Mutiu Adepoju.

“I know that he’s a very strong player, and when you’re strong psychologically, it’s easier to get things right. He’s doing things very well for Fulham this season and he’s going to continue being very important for the Nigerian national team,” added Adepoju.