AFRIFF 2025 Celebrates Africa’s Music, Film Culture

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It’s the 14th edition of the Africa International Film Festival opening in Lagos on Sunday, November 2. The festival, which runs through November 8, will showcase feature films, documentaries, and shorts from across Africa and the diaspora. With a new film and content market (AFCM) designed to deepen creative trade and attract more tourism inflow a major highlight.

AFRIFF, founded by Chioma Ude, has become a leading film festival in Africa, celebrating cinema from the continent and its diaspora. The festival, launched in 2010, has grown into one of Africa’s leading film gatherings, attracting over 2,000 participants annually. Set in Lagos at the Landmark Centre and other festival venues within the city.

Stakeholders say this year’s edition will test Lagos’ readiness for larger cultural tourism events ahead of the busy ‘Detty December’ season. Backed by the State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, AFRIFF is viewed as part of the state’s creative-industry agenda as part initiatives that position Lagos as a film-friendly destination.

As always, AFRIFF will feature film screenings, masterclasses, workshops, and pitch sessions – creating a vibrant space for industry professionals, students, and enthusiasts to connect, learn and showcase their craft. AFRIFF 2025 boasts a powerhouse jury for what promises to be its most ambitious edition yet, where Afrobeats culture collides with African cinema.

This panel of global film industry heavyweights — drawn from across Africa and the global film community – will decide the winners across multiple categories. Together, they bring a wealth of experience in filmmaking, production, storytelling, and distribution, reflecting AFRIFF’s mission to bridge African and diaspora cinema with the global industry.

Their role is to evaluate films competing for the prestigious Globe Awards, recognising artistic excellence, cultural depth, and innovation in storytelling.

This diverse jury underscores the festival’s commitment to celebrating authentic African narratives while fostering international collaboration and visibility for African filmmakers.

Themed “Rhythms of the Continent: The Afrobeats Film Movement,” this edition celebrates the synergy between Africa’s music and film culture. This year’s theme poses a direct challenge to African filmmakers: Can cinema achieve what Afrobeats has already done? Can it conquer the global stage while staying authentically African?

The jury won’t just be judging artistic excellence; they’ll be looking for films that prove this is possible. Kicking off the festival screenings on the opening is “3 Cold Dishes”. Executive produced by Grammy-winner Burna Boy, the revenge thriller explores “connections between West African rhythms and global music culture.

AFRIFF 2025’s industry program will include sessions focused on film distribution, marketing, and content commissioning. The festival’s mission remains clear: develop African cinema to compete globally, create opportunities for professionals to export their work, and connect filmmakers with investors, equipment, and skills through workshops and industry forums.