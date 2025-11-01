40 Lagos Pupils Qualify for Sweet thinkers Scholarship Grand Finale

Funmi Ogundare



About 40 pupils drawn from public primary schools in Lagos , have advanced to the grand finale of the SweetThinkers scholarship and academic excellence competition, an initiative designed to support brilliant children from low-income backgrounds through secondary and tertiary education.

Organised by SweetThinkers Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, the competition began with more than 2,000 pupils drawn from public primary schools across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Following the preliminary stage, 200 pupils qualified for the second phase, held simultaneously in Lagos Island, Oshodi, and Maryland centres. From these, 40 finalists emerged, comprising 20 from Lagos West, 10 from Lagos East, and 10 from Lagos Central senatorial districts.

Speaking at one of the centres in the Maryland School Complex, Ikeja, the Convener of the SweetThinkers Initiative, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Olaniwun, explained that the programme was established to recognise and reward academic excellence among pupils in underserved communities.

“We have bright stars, like diamonds in the rough, and what we are doing is identifying and nurturing them,” Olaniwun stated.

She added that the eventual winners will receive full scholarships covering their secondary and university education, as well as mentorship opportunities and cash awards to support their academic growth.

She further noted that the NGO is committed to strengthening public education by providing learning materials and improving infrastructure in selected schools to enhance performance.

“We plan to mentor them and provide support in every possible way to help them excel academically,” she said.

The Project Manager of the initiative, Mrs. Oluwatosin Akinola, explained that the competition aligns with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) four on quality education and reflects the organisation’s commitment to improving learning outcomes in public schools.

“This stage marks a significant milestone toward the grand finale, where pupils will showcase their knowledge, confidence, and potential,” Akinola said.

A teacher at the Federal Housing Estate Nursery and Primary School, Victoria Island, Mr. Bamigbade Olamilekan, commended the initiative, describing it as a platform that reinforces academic culture in public schools and motivates pupils to strive for excellence.

Some of the participating pupils expressed excitement and gratitude, describing the competition as both challenging and rewarding, and urged the organisers to sustain the programme for future cohorts.