‘Women’s Football Is Not a Charity Project’

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has assured stakeholders that a fundamental shift is coming in how women’s football is perceived and managed, insisting that it must be treated as a viable economic and entertainment product rather than a social cause.

In his address, read by NFF Executive Committee member, Aisha Falode, at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Gusau said: “Women’s football must no longer be viewed as a charity project or a mere social course. It is a powerful economic and entertainment product capable of attracting massive investment, creating jobs, and projecting Nigeria soft power globally.”

The NFF President said the Federation’s new direction is to “reposition the NWFL as a commercially viable brand with strong governance, greater driven marketing, and strategic partnerships.”

“Our objective,” he stated, “is to build a product that appeals to sponsors across industries such as telecommunications, banking, energy, and consumer goods — to grow our revenue significantly in the next few years.”

Gusau emphasized that women’s football has undergone a global transformation, noting that “nations that once overlooked their women’s leagues are now investing heavily, building modern infrastructure, ensuring professional standards, and tapping into the immense commercial and social potential of the women’s game.”

He therefore urged Nigeria to “rise to these new realities with innovation, structure and purpose,” declaring that the era of treating women’s football as a peripheral activity must end.

“The NFF through its Technical Department will support the NWFL in implementing standardized coaching programs that utilize technology for player tracking, performance monitoring, and talent identification,” he explained, adding that the Federation’s reforms “will go beyond short-term fixes to build long-term sustainability.”

Gusau cautioned that “success can not come from policy statements alone. It must come from shared ownership and joint responsibility,” urging club owners and administrators to embrace transparency, professionalism, and accountability.

“We must blend innovation with integrity, short-term progress with long-term sustainability, and individual ambition with collective vision,” he concluded.

The NWFL Premiership will commence on November 26, 2025 with the high-profile clash between holders Bayelsa Queens and former winners Edo Queens in Yenagoa.