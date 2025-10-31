Tinubu to Service Chiefs: Defeat These Enemies Once, I’ll Provide All the Support

•Declares his government won’t tolerate excuses again

•CDS seeks support of Nigerians in fight against terrorism, pledges armed forces support for democratic rule

•Shake-up in army as COAS redeploys top generals, other senior officers

Deji Elumoye and Linus Aleke in Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, charged the new service chiefs to intensify effort to defeat, once and for all, the scourge of terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities across the country.

Tinubu told the service chiefs that Nigerians expected results, not excuses, from them, and he promised to provide all the support they would need to get the job done.

Tinubu gave the charge at Council Chambers of State House, Abuja, following the decoration of the service chiefs with their new ranks as four-star general and three-star generals.

He declared, “We cannot allow the crisis that began in 2009 to persist any longer. I charge you, as the heads of our nation’s armed forces, to carry out your duties with patriotic zeal.

“Nigerians expect results, not excuses. I also urge you to be innovative, pre-emptive, and courageous. Let’s stay ahead of those who seek to threaten our peace. Let us deploy technology where necessary.”

The president tasked the new service chiefs to dismantle the activities of emerging armed groups that had regrouped in some parts of the country.

According to him, “Security threats are constantly evolving and mutating. Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the North-central, North-west, and parts of the south.

“We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right at the head.”

He assured the armed forces of the federal government’s readiness to support their efforts, reiterating that the safety and security of Nigerians remain paramount for national development.

Tinubu commended the courage and commitment of the military and their families.

He stated, “Over the years, our military has remained steadfast in defending our nation’s territorial integrity, with many soldiers paying the supreme price for their service. Their sacrifices will not be in vain.

“We have restored peace to many areas previously under siege, rescued countless kidnapped citizens, and significantly diminished the capacity of terror groups.

“There were times when terrorists and armed marauders held significant portions of our land; this is no longer the case.”

He urged the service chiefs to ensure synergy and provide exemplary leadership in all their operations.

He said, “I advise you to work together as a team. Compare notes, exchange information effectively, and follow up proactively to ensure a seamless process.

“Work with other security agencies and defeat this enemy once and for all. We need to clean them up, clear them out. I promise to provide all the support you need to get the job done.”

Responding on behalf of the service chiefs, Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, thanked the president for finding them worthy of the appointments.

Oluyede urged Nigerians to support the military in the campaign to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity and rid the country of terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities.

He also assured the president of their determination to keep the country safe.

He stated, “Security should be our business, but without the support of Nigerians, we can hardly achieve anything. I want to encourage Nigerians of all ethnicities to support us, and ultimately, we will make Nigeria a safer place. That’s our promise to you.”

Speaking with newsmen after the ceremony, Oluyede pledged the commitment of the Nigerian armed forces to the sustenance of democracy and the preservation of national security, reaffirming absolute loyalty to Tinubu and the Nigerian people.

He assured the people that the military under his command would work relentlessly to rid the country of all forms of criminality and create a secure environment where socio-economic activities could flourish.

He said, “I want to assure the president and all Nigerians today that we’ll do all our utmost best to ensure that we rid Nigeria of all forms of criminality and make Nigeria safer to ensure socio-economic endeavours can thrive.

“We pledge our loyalty to Mr. President, and we assure you that we will continue to support the flourishing democracy and support all your government aspirations to make Nigeria better. That’s our pledge for you today.”

The defence chief stressed, “In all, I want to thank all Nigerians for the support they give to the armed forces, and I expect that they give us more so that we can make Nigeria safer.”

The service chiefs, who were promoted and decorated with their new ranks, included Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Parker Undiandeye; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke.

The service chiefs were accompanied to the event by their spouses.

The military chiefs drew applause from the audience when, after saluting the president, their Commander-in-Chief, they turned and saluted their wives.

The ceremony was witnessed by Vice President Kashim Shettima; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; his deputy, Senator Barau Jibrin; Speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; and his deputy; Benjamin Kalu; Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; and Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Senator Olamilekan Adeola.

Also present were the governors of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Jigawa, Umar Namadi; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and Ogun, Dapo Abiodun.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and Head of the Civil Service, Esther Didi Walson-Jack.

In attendance also were chairmen of defence committees in the National Assembly, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan and Babajimi Benson; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Information, Muhammed Idris; and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Shake-Up in Army, COAS Redeploys Top Generals, Other Senior Officers

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, approved the posting and appointment of senior officers to key command, staff, and instructional positions across various formations, units, and training institutions of the Nigerian Army.

In a statement, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, explained that the shake-up formed part of deliberate efforts to reinvigorate leadership, strengthen command structures, and reposition the Nigerian Army (NA) for enhanced operational effectiveness.

Anele disclosed that the newly appointed senior officers included Major General Bamidele Alabi, who was redeployed to the Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Chief of Policy and Plans (Army).

Major General Jamal Abdulsalam, formerly Chief of Special Services and Programmes at Army Headquarters, redeployed to the Defence Headquarters Department of Operations as Chief of Defence Operations.

Major General Peter Mala, moved from the Office of the National Security Adviser to the Headquarters of the Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army (TRADOC), as Commander.

Major-General Samson Jiya was posted from the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC) to the Defence Headquarters Department of Defence Accounts and Budget as Chief of Defence Accounts and Budget.

Other strategic appointments included Major-General Mayirenso Saraso, redeployed from NAHFC to the Army Headquarters Department of Operations as Chief of Operations (Army); Major General Isa Abdullahi, from Defence Headquarters to the Army Headquarters Department of Administration as Chief of Administration (Army).

Major-General Musa Etsu-Ndagi was moved from the Army Headquarters Department of Training to the Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs, as Chief of Civil-Military Affairs.

Major-General Abubakar Haruna, moved from NAHFC to the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, as Commander, while Major General Philip Ilodibia, was transferred from the Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to the Defence Space Administration as Chief of Defence Space Administration.

Also appointed were Major-General Godwin Mutkut, from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), N’Djamena, to the Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre as Corps Commander Infantry; Major-General Umar Abubakar, from the Ministry of Defence to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Armour Corps as Commander Armour Corps.

Major-General John Adeyemo, from the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA), was sent to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery as Corps Commander Artillery.

Similarly, Major-General Mohammed Abdullahi was moved from the Nigerian Army Cyberwarfare Command to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals as Corps Commander Signals.

In addition, Major-General Taofik Sidick was redeployed from NAHFC to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps as Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army); Major-General Abdullahi Ibrahim, from NAHFC to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps as Corps Commander Ordnance.

Major-General Adeyinka Adereti, from Defence Headquarters to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers as Corps Commander; and Major-General Nansak Shagaya, from the Army Headquarters Department of Operations to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport as Corps Commander Supply and Transport.

Brigadier-General Yusha’u Ahmed was appointed Acting Corps Commander Education.

Anele added that the COAS also approved the appointment of Major-General Oluyemi Olatoye, from Headquarters 82 Division/Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA, to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, as Commandant.

Major-General Emmanuel Mustapha was moved from the Defence Space Administration to the Nigerian Army Signal School as Commandant; Major General Adamu Hassan, from the Nigerian Defence Section, Riyadh, to the Nigerian Army School of Artillery as Commandant; and Brigadier-General John Bulus, from the Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps, to the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Accounts as Commandant.

Senior officers appointed as field commanders were Major-General Saidu Audu, from the Army Headquarters Department of Training to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), N’Djamena, as Force Commander; Major-General Warrah Idris, from Defence Headquarters to the Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA as Commander.

Major-General Oluremi Fadairo, from the Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, as General Officer Commanding and Commander, Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA.

The COAS further appointed Major-General Olatokunbo Bello as Director, Defence Media Operations, at Defence Headquarters, while Brigadier General Samaila Uba was redeployed from the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, to Defence Headquarters as Director, Defence Information.

Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu charged the newly appointed senior officers to bring to bear their wealth of operational experience, administrative acumen, and strategic foresight in driving a disciplined and combat-ready Army capable of decisively confronting contemporary and emerging security challenges.

He urged them to sustain the current operational momentum, strengthen inter-agency collaboration, and remain unwavering in upholding the Nigerian Army’s core ethos of loyalty, selfless service, integrity, and excellence.