Ogun Graduates Free Digital Technician Trainees

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy of the Ogun State Government has again produced certified digital technicians that would boost excellence in solving hardware challenges and configuring new equipment among others.

This was revealed at Ogun TechHub, Abeokuta during the convocation ceremony of the pilot associates of a free Cybersqauard Training Programme organised in partnership with Cybervilla.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive officer (CEO), Cybervilla, Ifeanyi Adirika, said partnering Ogun State Government by giving free technical support to its teaming youths was a testament to sincere PPP initiative of Prince Dapo Abiodun which had made Cybervilla as one of its core investors in technology, called on more interested persons to onboard next session through: https://bit.ly/cybersqaudabeokutacohort2

The Cybervilla CEO further explained that the graduating beneficiaries of the first free training programme formed network of skilled, empowered and forward -thinking digital technicians aimed at redefining how, troubleshooting, repairing digital devices, installing and configuring new equipment’s as well as providing technical supports services were delivered across Nigeria, bearing Ogun State identity.

In his goodwill message, Special Adviser, ICT, Dayo Abiodun, congratulated the beneficiaries saying the barriers of becoming tech engineers by some selected genius were broken through a series of training modules which could make anyone with vested interest at heart to learn and be gainfully employed.

He recalled the Ogun State Government and Cybervilla had an agreement early this year to further strengthen youth development initiatives of Prince Dapo Abiodun, especially in the areas of building digital and vocational ecosystems that would empower young people as well as strengthen the digital economy.

In his goodwill message, Ogun State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, congratulated youths in the state, especially the graduating CyberSquad for the rare opportunities made available since the establishment of Ogun TechHub by Governor Dapo Abiodun towards exposing everyone to the hidden wealth in technology and digital marketing.

Represented by the Director, Standard Regulations Planning and Research, Bureau of Information Technology (BIT), Olatundun Adekunte, the Head of Service admonished the graduating students to create awareness about the programme they have enjoyed, so that the rate of unemployment would reduce to the barest minimum.

Appreciating Ogun State government and Cybervilla for actualising their dreams of becoming certified digital technicians, Timilehin Ajisebutu, on behalf of other beneficiaries, promised to use knowledge gained at the three months training.