BUA Foods Declares  101% Increase in Profit After Tax  to N405.27bn 

Kayode Tokede

BUA Foods Plc on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced N405.27 billion profit after tax in nine months ended September 2025, about 101per cent increase when compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The company in its nine months result and accounts reported an outstanding revenue growth. Increased volume and improved product mix were largely responsible for the continued solid financial performance across the company’s core business segments.

BUA Foods achieved a gross profit of N520.65 billion, up 55.97per cent. Its revenue reached N1.42 trillion for the first time, reflecting sustained momentum across business segments in contrast to the previous year (N1.07 trillion).

Overall revenue increased by 33 per cent with Flour and Rice growing significantly. Revenue from the Sugar and Flour divisions each contributed 42per cent to total revenue in nine months of 2025 driven largely by increased sales volume. The Pasta division contributed 10per cent to revenue in nine months of 2025 (nine months of 2024: 13per cent).

Accelerated by increased market demand, Pasta revenue grew by 12 per cent to N150.5 billion in nine months of 2025 (nine months of 2024: N134.8 billion).

Its Rice division contributed 6 per cent to revenue in nine months of 2025, with revenue increasing to N79.5 billion in nine months of 2025. These underscore the company’s continued commitment to scaling operations, strengthening productivity, and delivering consistent value to stakeholders.

Commenting on the nine months financials, the Managing Director, BUA Foods, Mr. Ayodele Abioye in a statement said: “BUA Foods has once again demonstrated resilience and strategic agility.

“Our nine months of 2025 performance, highlighted by double-digit revenue growth and a 101per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax to N405 billion, underscores a sustained growth trajectory supported by ongoing economic reforms and a progressively more stable business environment.

“Amid an improving operating backdrop, we delivered another solid quarter of progress. We remain focused on executing our strategic priorities, deepening end-to-end integration across the value chain and harnessing the expertise and commitment of our Board and employees, to sustain value creation.

“We are particularly grateful to all our stakeholders, supply-chain partners and, most importantly, our customers for their continued trust and support.’’