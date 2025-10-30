Zoho Expands AI Access with Free Agentic Tools for Businesses

Zoho, a global technology company, has announced the launch of new agentic AI features across three key product categories—collaboration, customer experience, and human resources.

The new capabilities are designed to help businesses enhance productivity, automate routine tasks, and focus on higher-value work. The features are available immediately at no additional cost across Zoho’s suite of business applications.

The announcement builds on Zoho’s broader AI strategy, which includes Zia Hubs, a system that enables AI access to unstructured company data, and Zia LLM, Zoho’s proprietary large language model developed specifically for business use. Alongside Zia, Zoho’s long-standing AI assistant, these innovations form the foundation of the company’s agentic AI approach—helping businesses gain deeper insights and efficiency from their data across Zoho’s platform of more than 55 integrated applications.

Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said: “Businesses are increasingly eager to leverage AI but often face obstacles such as high implementation costs, data readiness challenges, and fragmented systems.

“Zoho’s unified, homegrown technology stack eliminates these barriers by allowing advanced AI features to be deployed automatically and at no extra cost. Our customers don’t need to invest in third-party integrations or additional tools—the technology simply arrives and works. This approach makes AI adoption practical, affordable, and impactful for businesses across the continent.”